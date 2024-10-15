BYU-Oklahoma State Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Storylines

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars turn on the Friday night lights in their fourth home game of 2024 as they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU is looking for its first-ever win over Oklahoma State when the Cowboys come to town on Friday, October 18.

Oklahoma State-BYU Game Guide

Game Information

The Cougars and Cowboys will meet for just the fourth time when Oklahoma State travels to Provo on Friday, October 18. This is Oklahoma State’s first trip to LES. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

The Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) were destroyed at home last weekend, falling 38-14 to West Virginia. Ollie Gordon leads the run game, gaining 405 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 101 carries. Redshirt senior QB Alan Bowman has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,653 yards, 12 TDs, and eight interceptions. Wideouts De’Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley each have four TDs. Stribling’s 556 yards lead the Cowboys, while Prelsey’s 36 grabs are a team-high.

Cougar Canyon will occur on the stadium’s West side from 5 p.m. MT on game day. Food trucks and activities for all ages will be available. BYUtv’s pregame show, Sports Nation GameDay, and BYU Radio’s Cougar Pregame Live will also be broadcast live from Cougar Canyon. The Cougar Walk will take place from the north end of Cougar Canyon through the stadium’s southwest corner, starting at 6:15 p.m. MT.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ESPN. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Pal Carcaterra are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

Cougar fans can listen to the game through the KSL Sports app and KSL NewsRadio app.

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Oklahoma State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Top Storylines for BYU-Oklahoma State

