AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Share Pictures From BYU Basketball Visit

PROVO, Utah – Utah Prep stars AJ Dybantsa and JJ Mandaquit completed official visits to BYU over the weekend.

It was a star-studded visit that included former BYU greats showing hospitality to the standout prospects.

On Tuesday, both players dropped images from their trip to Provo on their personal Instagram accounts. See Dybantsa’s post and Mandaquit’s post.

AJ Dybantsa is ranked as the nation’s number-one recruit in the class of 2025. Mandaquit is near the top 50 as a four-star prospect at No. 51 in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

This is the first season the two standouts have played together. Their relationship began this past May, when they were roommates on the Gold Medal-winning Team USA U17 World Cup squad in Turkey.

“Very close,” Dybantsa told KSL Sports in August about his relationship with Mandaquit. “We were roommates on Team USA, so we started to bond early. So we laugh a lot and do a lot, but when it’s time to get serious, we lock in. But I think that chemistry carries onto the court.”

In pursuing AJ Dybantsa, BYU is competing with Alabama, Kansas State, North Carolina, and others. Mandaquit is considering BYU along with USC, Washington, Louisville, Cal, and others.

National Signing Day for the early signing period in basketball begins on November 13 and runs until November 20.

Dybantsa has said that he will wait until February to commit to a school. Mandaquit has not set a public timeline for his decision.

