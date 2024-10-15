On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Share Pictures From BYU Basketball Visit

Oct 15, 2024, 5:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Utah Prep stars AJ Dybantsa and JJ Mandaquit completed official visits to BYU over the weekend.

It was a star-studded visit that included former BYU greats showing hospitality to the standout prospects.

On Tuesday, both players dropped images from their trip to Provo on their personal Instagram accounts. See Dybantsa’s post and Mandaquit’s post.

AJ Dybantsa is ranked as the nation’s number-one recruit in the class of 2025. Mandaquit is near the top 50 as a four-star prospect at No. 51 in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit complete official visits to BYU basketball

This is the first season the two standouts have played together. Their relationship began this past May, when they were roommates on the Gold Medal-winning Team USA U17 World Cup squad in Turkey.

“Very close,” Dybantsa told KSL Sports in August about his relationship with Mandaquit. “We were roommates on Team USA, so we started to bond early. So we laugh a lot and do a lot, but when it’s time to get serious, we lock in. But I think that chemistry carries onto the court.”

In pursuing AJ Dybantsa, BYU is competing with Alabama, Kansas State, North Carolina, and others. Mandaquit is considering BYU along with USC, Washington, Louisville, Cal, and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BYU coverage on KSL (@kslbyu)

National Signing Day for the early signing period in basketball begins on November 13 and runs until November 20.

Dybantsa has said that he will wait until February to commit to a school. Mandaquit has not set a public timeline for his decision.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Buffalo Bills Add Wide Receiver Depth With Amari Cooper Trade

Amari Cooper went from a fading No. 1 wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns to a top one with the Buffalo Bills.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Share Pictures From BYU Basketball Visit

BYU hosted a pair of heralded basketball recruits in the 2025 recruiting class.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Davante Adams Reunited With Aaron Rodgers In Trade To New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are reunited after more than two years of separation. Now they'll try to save the Jets' sinking season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Oklahoma State Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Storylines

The BYU Cougars turn on the Friday night lights in their fourth home game of 2024 as they welcome in the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Looks To Youth After Losing Sean Durzi

Not all is sunshine and roses inside the Utah Hockey Club training room after General Manager Bill Armstrong revealed Sean Durzi will be out indefinitely.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes BYU’s Kalani Sitake As ‘Top Performing Coach’

ESPN's top analyst praised BYU head coach Kalani Sitake for the win over Arizona.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Share Pictures From BYU Basketball Visit