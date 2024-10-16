On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

LA County district attorney shares evidence in Menendez brothers case as he mulls their sentence

Oct 15, 2024, 7:23 PM

Lyle Menendez, left, and his brother, Eric, listen to court proceedings during their first trial in...

Lyle Menendez, left, and his brother, Eric, listen to court proceedings during their first trial in 1991. (Lee Celano/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Lee Celano/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHELSEA BAILEY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The Los Angeles district attorney has released new evidence in the Lyle and Erik Menendez case that could potentially lead to a review of their life sentences for murder.

After their first widely publicized trial ended in a mistrial, a jury convicted the Menendez brothers of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, following a second trial in 1996.

While they never denied killing their parents, the brothers claimed they acted in self-defense and were lifelong victims of sexual abuse by their father. During the second trial, prosecutors argued the “abuse didn’t happen” and the judge overseeing the case did not allow much of the defense’s evidence of abuse to be presented, according to the brothers’ attorneys.

In July 1996, both men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, more than 35 years after the murders, LA District Attorney George Gascón has publicly posted a screenshot of a letter the brothers’ attorneys have argued corroborates Erik’s allegations he was sexually abused by his father.

On Sunday, Gascón shared an image of a the handwritten, undated letter in a post on his social media platforms. The letter was written by Erik Menendez and alludes to the abuse.

“I’ve been trying to avoid dad. Its still happening Andy but its worse for me now,” the letter states. “I never know when its going to happen and its driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in.”

An attorney for the Menendez brothers confirmed the authenticity of the letter posted by Gascón, saying it’s an excerpt of a letter included in their May 2023 habeas corpus petition filed with the LA Superior Court, which CNN previously reported.

In the petition, the attorneys say the letter was written by Erik Menendez to his cousin, Andy Cano, in December 1988 – months before Kitty and Jose were murdered. Had the letter been introduced as evidence during the 1996 trial, the Menendez attorneys argue, the jury may have reached a different conclusion.

“Mark and I are certainly pleased that the District Attorney is taking the time to look into the merits of the habeas petition,” defense attorney Cliff Gardner told CNN in a statement, referring to Mark Geragos, who also represents the brothers.

“Given today’s very different understanding of the devastating impact of sexual and physical abuse on young children (both boys and girls), the testimony about Jose’s sexual abuse of Lyle that was excluded at the second trial and the remarkable new evidence presented in the habeas petition, we think resentencing is in the interests of justice,” Gardner said. “The brothers have served more than 30 years in prison. That is enough.”

CNN reached out to Gascón’s office for comment.

The case has reemerged in the spotlight after more than 30 years, following last month’s release of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” a Netflix series created by prolific TV showrunner Ryan Murphy.

This month, Netflix also released a documentary on the Menendez case featuring both men discussing what led to the murders.

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez said they will hold a news conference “in a powerful show of unity” outside the Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday, alongside Gardner and Geragos.

Gascón’s office has until November 26 to provide a response to the brothers’ petition to challenge the legality of their incarceration.

In a news conference earlier this month, Gascón stated his office has a “moral and ethical obligation to review” the Menendez brothers’ case. He is campaigning for reelection this November on a progressive platform that includes sentencing reform.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Lyle Menendez, left, and his brother, Eric, listen to court proceedings during their first trial in...

Chelsea Bailey, CNN

LA County district attorney shares evidence in Menendez brothers case as he mulls their sentence

The Los Angeles district attorney has released new evidence in the Lyle and Erik Menendez case that could potentially lead to a review of their life sentences for murder.

2 hours ago

(club)...

Alexander Campbell

Two club owners arrested on suspicion of serving alcohol to minors

Two club managers on Orem's main street are behind bars on suspicion of serving alcohol to underaged patrons.

4 hours ago

FILE - (Uintah County Sheriff's Office)...

Alexander Campbell

New details emerge about Vernal murder case

The Vernal Police Department has released new information about a missing persons case turned homicide investigation.

5 hours ago

Cottonwood Heights police officers escort Jennifer Gledhill into a police car on Wednesday, Oct. 2,...

Larry D. Curtis

Wife charged with murder of missing Utah guardsman

A Utah woman who was previously arrested in connection with the death of her husband has now been formally charged with his murder.

8 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox announced a task force on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, aimed at fighting fentanyl in th...

Karah Brackin

Gov. Cox announces task force aimed at fighting fentanyl in Utah

State leaders announced the creation of a fentanyl task force on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the drug around Utah.

8 hours ago

three carved pumpkins...

Jim Salter, Associated Press

In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required at the homes of sex offenders. Until now

Many states have laws designed to keep children away from convicted sexual offenders on Halloween night, such as curfews for those on offender registries and requirements to keep their porch lights off.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

LA County district attorney shares evidence in Menendez brothers case as he mulls their sentence