On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Record number of early votes cast in Georgia

Oct 15, 2024, 7:41 PM

People stand in line at Metropolitan Library to cast their votes in the US presidential election on...

People stand in line at Metropolitan Library to cast their votes in the US presidential election on October 15 in Atlanta. (Megan Varner/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Megan Varner/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JASON MORRIS, NICK VALENCIA, DEVAN COLE AND SARA MURRAY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)A record number of early votes were cast in Georgia on Tuesday as residents headed to the polls in a critical battleground state that is grappling with the fallout from Hurricane Helene and controversial election administration changes that have spurred a flurry of lawsuits.

More than 300,000 ballots were cast Tuesday, Gabe Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state’s office said on X. “Spectacular turnout. We are running out of adjectives for this.”

The previous first-day record was 136,000 in 2020, Sterling said.

The swing state is one of the most closely watched this election, with former President Donald Trump trying to reclaim it after losing there to President Joe Biden by a small margin four years ago, leading Trump and his allies to unsuccessfully push to overturn his defeat.

Those efforts have loomed large this year as new changes to how the state conducts elections have been approved by Republican members of the State Election Board, leading Democrats and others to mount legal challenges, many of which have yet to be resolved even as Election Day nears.

Despite the massive turnout on Tuesday, the process appeared to go smoother this year for some Atlanta-area voters who spoke with CNN.

“Last time I voted, I voted in the city and the lines were out the door. They only had like, maybe like three people working,” said Corine Canada. “So people honestly just started leaving because it was like that. Yeah, like, ‘This is too long. I can’t sit here (and) wait, I have to go back to work.’ But here, no, it was easy.”

Parts of the state are continuing to recover from Hurricane Helene, which hit the US last month and wreaked havoc on several other states in the Southeast. Georgia election officials say absentee ballots went out by the US Postal Service as scheduled and were not impacted by the storm.

“So far, we have seen just over 250,000 voters request absentee ballots. Perhaps in the next week or so, we’ll see that rise up to 300,000 – and that we think will probably look like around 5-6% of all voters will be voting absentee this cycle,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said on Tuesday.

Experts say that some new state laws that tightened rules for absentee ballots and cracked down on the availability of drop boxes may make the option less appealing than early in-person voting.

While many drop boxes were available 24/7 in 2020, this year there will be fewer of them, and they will be in election offices or early vote locations with hours that tend to mimic normal business hours.

It’s also possible that the state could continue to see high numbers of early votes given that Georgia law now mandates two Saturdays of early voting and allows for two Sundays of early voting if a county desires.

Raffensperger said Tuesday that safeguards are in place for a safe election and that in addition to every race being audited, officials will also randomly audit voting equipment.

“Pulling out a piece of equipment, a random audit on Election Day, bring it to headquarters and then verify that it is recording the votes accurately, that it has not been hacked by any bad actors out there,” Raffensperger told reporters.

Raffensperger, who was in Trump’s crosshairs following the 2020 election, re-certified the results after a statewide machine recount in December 2020 that confirmed that Biden beat Trump by just 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million ballots cast in the Peach State.

Legal fights continue

Meanwhile, state judges are scrutinizing a number of new rules passed by the Trump-backed Republican majority on the State Election Board that Democrats warn could inject post-election “chaos” into Georgia.

During a marathon court hearing Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney suggested that a rule requiring ballots cast on Election Day be hand-counted by poll workers might have been passed too “late in the game” to remain in effect for this cycle. That rule will be under another state judge’s microscope Wednesday as part of cases brought against it by state and national Democrats and civil rights groups.

McBurney is also still considering a separate rule passed by the board in August that requires local election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results before certifying them – a mandate that Democrats say could give county election officials broad authority to delay or decline altogether their certification of the results “in a hunt for purported election irregularities.”

But McBurney sought to clear up any uncertainty around certification in a ruling this week in which he said that local election officials have “a mandatory fixed obligation to certify election results” in the days following the election – dealing a blow to a GOP election official who had asked him to rule that her duties around certification are “discretionary.”

What voters are saying

In line at an Atlanta-area precinct, two voters who identified as Democrats said they were casting ballots for Harris in an effort to avoid the kind of “chaos” they said surrounds Trump.

“It is essential that we vote today simply because we want to prevent as much chaos as possible because Donald Trump has proved to be the most vicious, uneducated, racist individual that we have encountered,” said Fay Ainsworth.

“Well, we’ve got a crazy person running to be president and a very competent young woman opposing him,” said Joseph Henry King Jr., 77.

Kareem Rosshandler, 32, who identifies as an independent, said he was voting for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein to send a message to Democrats over their support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

“We’ve been calling for an arms embargo for the last year and they haven’t been responding, and all the protests and the placards won’t matter if we don’t deliver that message where it really counts, which is at the ballots.”

“I mean, the Green Party wants to get rid of the Electoral College,” Rosshandler added. “And that I think is fantastic because right now we have a two-party system, and the only thing worse than that is a one-party system and we’re not that far from that.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

People stand in line at Metropolitan Library to cast their votes in the US presidential election on...

Jason Morris, Nick Valencia, Devan Cole and Sara Murray, CNN

Record number of early votes cast in Georgia

A record number of early votes were cast in Georgia on Tuesday as residents headed to the polls grappling with the fallout from Hurricane Helene and controversial election administration changes.

1 hour ago

Calming lighting and breathable, engineered leather seats in a darker color palette are part of the...

Marnie Hunter, CNN

Delta unveils sleek new look for cabins

Delta Air Lines is debuting a new look this fall, with sleek new cabin interiors on its narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft that will eventually be applied across the carrier’s fleet.

5 hours ago

Multiple agencies are struggling to tally unaccounted individuals after Helene. (WLOS via CNN Newso...

Jennifer Emert, CNN

Worry grows as struggle to tally unaccounted individuals after storm

Reporting how many still remain unaccounted for 17 days after Helene battered the mountains is difficult at best.

7 hours ago

Starbucks wants you to pay full price. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Starbucks is scaling back discounts and promotions

Starbucks is scaling back promotional offers through its mobile app to get customers to pay full price for its coffees and teas, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday.

1 day ago

A resident enters a FEMA improvised station to attend claims by local residents affected by floods ...

Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar and Ella Nilsen, CNN

Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina

A North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening harm against FEMA employees responding to Hurricane Helene, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

1 day ago

The candle's label was compared to Ku Klux Klan hoods, prompting Bath and Body Works to pull it fro...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Bath and Body Works apologizes for selling candles that looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods

Bath and Body Works has stopped selling a candle that was emblazoned with a winter theme that many commenters online compared to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Record number of early votes cast in Georgia