Jordan Clarkson Stuffs De’Aaron Fox On Fast Break

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson is not usually known for his shot-blocking skills, but De’Aaron Fox learned the hard way not to test the Jazz veteran’s leaping ability.

A Lauri Markkanen turnover led to a run out for the Sacramento Kings guard early in the second quarter and what should have been an easy finish.

However, Fox went up softly for a layup and had his shot rejected by Clarkson.

The ball ended up going out of bounds as Clarkson’s effort helped save two points.

The block was Clarkson’s fourth of the preseason.

Jordan Clarkson Has Strong Showing Against Kings

The highlight reel block was part of a solid first-half showing by Clarkson against the Kings.

The Jazz reserve guard scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out three assists, and also recorded a steal in 13 minutes of action.

Clarkson has seen an uptick in his shooting in three preseason appearances heading into Tuesday’s contest.

The 32-year-old was averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting nearly 54 percent from the floor in exhibition play.

Clarkson shot just 41 percent from the floor last season, the lowest mark of his career.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

