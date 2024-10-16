BookFest livestream returns for Fall 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA — The BookFest, a virtual literary event for both readers and writers, is holding its 10th biannual livestream later this month.

The event, which takes place on October 26th and 27th, will feature panel speakers, virtual booths, giveaways, and awards. Attendance is free.

This year’s Fall BookFest will feature more than 50 speakers. The first day will focus on readers, with a string of panel speakers giving deep dives into their writings and subject matters. It will wrap up with live author chats and readings from authors before concluding with a pair of giveaways.

The second day is all about writing, featuring discussions and presentations on how authors can hone their craft. Like the first day, day two will end with a giveaway.

The BookFest started in the spring of 2020, as COVID lockdowns closed a large number of public events. Since then, it has hosted virtual events every spring and fall.

A sister event, the Kauai Writers Conference, will happen in person this November at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort in Hawaii.

Local writing conferences

Utah is home to many events for those who enjoy reading and writing literature.

YANCON, the Young Adult Novelist Conference, has operated out of BYU since 2018. It provides undergraduate students a chance to learn and network with each other.

Provo, Utah, also hosts one of the oldest academic science fiction symposiums in the nation. Titled Life, The Universe, and Everything (LTUE), the event began at BYU in 1983 and has operated out of the Provo Marriott Hotel since 2013.

To assist writers in finding events like these, multiple organizations such as the League of Utah Writers and Utah Freelance Editors keep online lists of conferences happening in the state.