Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Monster Putback Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks had the best highlight of the Utah Jazz preseason with a monster putback dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

Off of a missed Lauri Markkanen jump shot, Hendricks soared in and threw down the huge slam with one hand.

The second-year forward finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

SAY SOMETHING NICE ABOUT TAYLOR HENDRICKS!!! pic.twitter.com/UpQWLpnN5U — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 16, 2024

Taylor Hendricks Dunk Caps Solid Performance

Though his statistical numbers weren’t off the charts, Hendricks had arguably his best preseason performance against the Kings.

The forward was tasked with guarding recently added Kings forward DeMar DeRozan throughout the game and did an admirable job.

DeRozan had 15 points through the first 43 minutes of the game, but shot just 5-13 from the floor, and didn’t get any easy looks as the basket.

Hendricks has routinely found himself defending the opposing team’s best player regardless of position as he works to carve out his role as the Jazz’s defensive stopper.

The former lottery pick will be a major factor in the team’s rotation as a sophomore playing sparse minutes as a rookie.

Hendricks appeared in only 40 games for the Jazz, but averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting a promising 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

