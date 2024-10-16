On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Monster Putback Dunk

Oct 15, 2024, 9:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Taylor Hendricks had the best highlight of the Utah Jazz preseason with a monster putback dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

Off of a missed Lauri Markkanen jump shot, Hendricks soared in and threw down the huge slam with one hand.

The second-year forward finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

Taylor Hendricks Dunk Caps Solid Performance

Though his statistical numbers weren’t off the charts, Hendricks had arguably his best preseason performance against the Kings.

The forward was tasked with guarding recently added Kings forward DeMar DeRozan throughout the game and did an admirable job.

DeRozan had 15 points through the first 43 minutes of the game, but shot just 5-13 from the floor, and didn’t get any easy looks as the basket.

Related: Jordan Clarkson Records Highlight Reel Block Against Kings

Hendricks has routinely found himself defending the opposing team’s best player regardless of position as he works to carve out his role as the Jazz’s defensive stopper.

The former lottery pick will be a major factor in the team’s rotation as a sophomore playing sparse minutes as a rookie.

Hendricks appeared in only 40 games for the Jazz, but averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting a promising 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Monster Putback Dunk

Taylor Hendricks had the best highlight of the Utah Jazz preseason with a monster putback dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

2 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Stuffs De’Aaron Fox On Fast Break

Jordan Clarkson is not usually known for his shot-blocking skills, but had an impressive rejection against Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Buffalo Bills Add Wide Receiver Depth With Amari Cooper Trade

Amari Cooper went from a fading No. 1 wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns to a top one with the Buffalo Bills.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AJ Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit Share Pictures From BYU Basketball Visit

BYU hosted a pair of heralded basketball recruits in the 2025 recruiting class.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Davante Adams Reunited With Aaron Rodgers In Trade To New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are reunited after more than two years of separation. Now they'll try to save the Jets' sinking season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU-Oklahoma State Football Fan Guide: Game Info, Storylines

The BYU Cougars turn on the Friday night lights in their fourth home game of 2024 as they welcome in the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Monster Putback Dunk