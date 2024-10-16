On the Site:
UNCATEGORIZED

Spanish Fork man thanks teens, first responders for saving his life

Oct 15, 2024, 9:59 PM | Updated: 11:43 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — In late August, when 49-year-old Farris Child collapsed at his son’s track meet, the two teens who started CPR on him were scared to death.

They had taken a CPR class the year before in school but said nothing could have prepared them for those moments Child appeared to be dying. But that was in August.

Tuesday night at Spanish Fork City Hall, Child thanked everyone involved that August day and called it a miracle.

“I’m truly grateful for all of those that have helped me and my family on this journey,” Child said in front of a crowded city council meeting. His comments were met with a standing ovation from the audience and the council.

“I don’t know why I’m still here, but it feels like it’s a big miracle,” Child said.

Farris had a five-valve bypass surgery following his collapse.

Farris Child wouldn’t have lived to give this speech had it not been for this room full of first responders, but before they arrived, it was two teens who jumped in to start life-saving measures on that August day. PJ Merrill and Treven Elquist started CPR.

The teens were at a football game on this Tuesday night, so they missed the ceremony but their heroic actions will never be forgotten, and on this night the Childs family met up with them to express their gratitude.

The teens learned big lessons that day, about stepping in without hesitation, and about their capabilities.

For PJ, the experience showed him he’s capable of great things.

“Every time I think about it, it’s a big confidence boost,” Merrill said. “Oh there’s no way I can do it but then I did this so I shouldn’t underestimate myself.”

It’s helped Treven too.

“Just appreciate the ones you love the most because you never know if your next day could be their last,” Treven said.

PJ Merrill (left), Treven Elquist (center) stand with Farris Child (left), the man who's life they ...





Spanish Fork man thanks teens, first responders for saving his life