Police: Suspect facing charges for murder of semitruck driver

DELLE, Tooele County– Police have issued criminal charges against the person suspected of killing a semitruck driver, who they said followed the victim for at least 60 miles.

Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, 46, is facing charges for one count of criminal homicide, aggravated murder, and one count of aggravated kidnapping, according to charging documents.

On Sept. 26, Jaspinder Singh, from California, was found dead in the cabin of a semitruck that was parked on a ramp on Interstate 80 in Delle. Singh was found by a coworker who was driving a separate truck. He noticed Singh’s GPS was not moving and decided to check on him.

According to a probable cause statement, investigating agents obtained video surveillance footage from a gas station in Delle, as well as dash camera footage from Singh’s coworker’s semitruck. Investigators used both sources of footage to confirm time stamps, as the gas station’s footage was “not accurate to the corresponding Mountain Daylight Time.”

Officials said that at approximately 3:29 a.m. on Sept. 26, the semitruck is seen on video footage entering the truck parking area west of the gas station. Approximately 30 seconds after, a light-colored Mercedes sedan is visible, “traveling very slowly and pausing at times.” Charging documents state that the Mercedes is observed following the semi at a low speed on the off-ramp on dash-cam footage.

Agents noted the Mercedes was also captured on footage following the semitruck using License Plate Reader information, at approximately 2:31 a.m. at the Utah Port of Entry near Wendover, UT. Singh’s semitruck was reportedly captured on footage at the Wendover location at 2:31 a.m., approximately 30 seconds before the Mercedes was seen.

Documents state that the speed limit of Interstate 80 in that area is approximately 80 miles per hour, and agents were told the semitrucks of the victim and his coworker were traveling at approximately 72 miles per hour. “This info indicates the Mercedes remained behind or near the semi for a distance of over 60 miles in Utah alone” documents state.

The two vehicles were noted on the License Plate Reader near Reno, Nevada. The semi was noted at 6:33 p.m., and the Mercedes at 6:34 p.m.

Agents reportedly found a receipt in Singh’s semitruck that showed he had made a fuel purchase at a gas station in Wells, Nevada. While viewing security camera footage, Singh is seen walking into the convenience store. The same Mercedes seen in previous footage pulled into the gas station, approximately one minute after the semitruck.

Nobody exited the Mercedes while parked at the gas pumps, but the car pulled forward “a short time later to what appears to be the front of the store just outside the view of the camera.” Then, a “hooded figure” is seen walking in front of the store from the area where the Mercedes was parked.

Agents also reviewed security camera footage obtained from a gas station in Winnemucca, Nevada. Footage showed Singh, the victim, entering the gas station. The Mercedes is seen pulling into the same gas station, then an individual pumps gas, then gets out of the car and goes into the gas station. When the semitruck leaves the gas station, the Mercedes follows suit.

Charging documents state that on Oct. 10 and 11, investigators obtained photos of the Mercedes with a Washington plate and the driver of the vehicle. The Mercedes was registered to Jaswinder Dhillon. Investigators state that Dhillon’s employer, Uber, confirmed that this was the suspect’s car. According to investigators, the picture provided by Uber “also closely resembles” the photos taken on Oct. 10 and 11, and security footage from the gas station in Winnemucca, Nevada.

This story is developing and may be updated.