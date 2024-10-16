Efficient Keyonte George Helps Jazz Beat Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz moved to 4-1 in the preseason after downing the Sacramento Kings 117-114 behind a big performance from Keyonte George.

The guard led the Jazz with 24 points while Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 29.

Keyonte George’s Newfound Efficiency

George missed Saturday’s loss in San Antonio due to a knee injury, but returned against the Kings to record 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

More importantly, the guard was efficient, scoring his team-high 24 points on just 14 field goal attempts, a growing trend in the preseason.

Entering the night, George was shooting 52 percent from the floor and 53 percent from three, large upticks from his 39/33 shooting splits as a rookie.

“He’s a feel player, he can get in a really good groove, and that’s why he can get really hot,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of George. “But we’re trying to help him build some habits for a little bit more consistency.”

While George’s three-point shooting has seen a major jump, his finishing inside the paint has also improved.

The second-year guard is 8-12 on two-point shots in the preseason after shooting 46 percent inside the arc last season.

“The game has been slowing down for me a lot,” George said. “So just getting way more comfortable with each game.”

The 20-year-old is also finding success at the free-throw line where he is 14-16 overall in the preseason.

George knocked down all seven of his attempts against Sacramento, including two clutch free-throws in the game’s final seconds to rebuild the Jazz’s three-point lead.

“The everyday work and the minutia that can get repetitive at times, he goes through all that every day with the same energy,” Hardy said, “so it’s nice to see that work paying off.”

What Will Isaiah Collier Miss With Hamstring Injury?

Rookie Isaiah Collier missed Tuesday’s game against the Kings with a hamstring strain, an injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the regular season.

It’s a tough blow for the guard who had shown off his strengths as a playmaker but needs as many opportunities as possible to fully develop his skillset.

“Games are so much different than practice because the intensity is just always naturally going to be higher in a game,” Hardy said. “And, you get to see a variety of different opponents.”

Though he won’t be on the court, the Jazz still have a plan to help him prepare for his rookie season.

“This is a good opportunity after a couple of weeks of being in the middle of it, to take a step back and look at it from the outside a little bit,” Hardy added.

Collier had been the Jazz’s go-to backup point guard through the first four preseason games, but with the rookie out, the team turned to veteran Patty Mills.

Mills finished with five points and two rebounds in 18 minutes in his Jazz debut.

As Collier recovers from His injury, the Jazz plan to have the first-year guard study the game from the sidelines, and in the film room.

“We’ll try to do our best, and he’ll try to do his best to make the most of this time, and hopefully it’s not very long that he has to be off the court,” Hardy said.

Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will travel to Portland to wrap up the preseason against the Trail Blazers on Friday at 8 pm MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

