On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Husband: Suspects identified by police in wife’s killing were next-door neighbors

Oct 16, 2024, 6:41 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

ROOSEVELT — On Tuesday, police said they identified two suspects in the murder of a missing Roosevelt woman. The woman’s husband said the suspects were next-door neighbors.

Kimberly Hyde disappeared on Oct. 7, and investigators said her body was discovered the next day in the Vernal area inside a car registered under her name. A week later, detectives announced they had identified two suspects in the homicide — Henry Resuera, and an unidentified juvenile.

According to a statement circulated on social media by Vernal Police, officers took the juvenile into custody while Resuera was believed to be out of the country and off the continent.

“Our investigators are actively collaborating with the FBI and other international agencies to facilitate his return to face charges, which include aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery — all first-degree felonies,” the statement read.

Kimberly Hyde’s husband, Michael Hyde, said Resuera was his next-door neighbor and that he and his wife had taken Resuera and his family to dinner and to church.

A photo of Kimberly and Michael Hyde’s home after Kimberly’s death. (KSL TV)

“We had a good friendship, I thought, and it was really a shock,” Michael Hyde said during an interview with KSL TV. “I was disappointed to hear that one of his sons is also involved and in custody.”

Michael Hyde on Tuesday night went through pictures and remembered his 18 years of marriage with Kimberly Hyde.

“(It’s) just hard now, being here all alone now, to walk by and see these,” Michael Hyde said. “It’s goodbye for now, but not for forever, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Michael Hyde said he hoped Resuera would face justice in his wife’s killing.

“It’s all been taken away. It’s a sad thing.”

After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with her death. Her husband said the suspects were their next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends. (KSL TV) A photo of Kimberly and Michael Hyde's home after Kimberly's death. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

After a missing Roosevelt woman was found dead, police identified two suspects in connection with h...

Andrew Adams

Husband: Suspects identified by police in wife’s killing were next-door neighbors

After police identified two suspects in the killing of a Roosevelt woman, her husband says they were next-door neighbors, and he thought they were friends.

4 hours ago

When Morgan Butler asked Maverik to investigate some fraudulet charges he recently recevied, letter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Wyoming man sent to collections for thousands of dollars in fuel he says he didn’t buy

Morgan Butler was recently hit with fuel charges that he claims he never made. Worried he'd have to pay thousands for fuel he never bought, Butler asked KSL Investigators to look into it.

11 hours ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Carlysle Price

Police: Suspect facing charges for murder of semitruck driver

Police have issued criminal charges against the person suspected of killing a semitruck driver, who they said followed the victim for at least 60 miles.

11 hours ago

A Salt Lake City Police car on scene of a homicide investigation near 200 South State Street on Oct...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake man charged with murder, accused of gunning down man downtown

A Salt Lake man accused of gunning down another man in the downtown area, shooting him multiple times after he was already on the ground, is now facing more than a dozen felony criminal charges.

12 hours ago

PJ Merrill (left), Treven Elquist (center) stand with Farris Child (left), the man who's life they ...

Debbie Worthen

Spanish Fork man thanks teens, first responders for saving his life

In late August, when 49-year-old Farris Child collapsed at his son's track meet, the two teens who started CPR on him were scared to death.

13 hours ago

Artwork created for The BookFest Fall 2024. (Black Château Enterprises)...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

BookFest livestream returns for Fall 2024

The BookFest, a virtual literary event for both readers and writers, is holding its 10th biannual livestream later this month.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Husband: Suspects identified by police in wife’s killing were next-door neighbors