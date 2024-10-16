ROOSEVELT — On Tuesday, police said they identified two suspects in the murder of a missing Roosevelt woman. The woman’s husband said the suspects were next-door neighbors.

Kimberly Hyde disappeared on Oct. 7, and investigators said her body was discovered the next day in the Vernal area inside a car registered under her name. A week later, detectives announced they had identified two suspects in the homicide — Henry Resuera, and an unidentified juvenile.

According to a statement circulated on social media by Vernal Police, officers took the juvenile into custody while Resuera was believed to be out of the country and off the continent.

“Our investigators are actively collaborating with the FBI and other international agencies to facilitate his return to face charges, which include aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery — all first-degree felonies,” the statement read.

Kimberly Hyde’s husband, Michael Hyde, said Resuera was his next-door neighbor and that he and his wife had taken Resuera and his family to dinner and to church.

“We had a good friendship, I thought, and it was really a shock,” Michael Hyde said during an interview with KSL TV. “I was disappointed to hear that one of his sons is also involved and in custody.”

Michael Hyde on Tuesday night went through pictures and remembered his 18 years of marriage with Kimberly Hyde.

“(It’s) just hard now, being here all alone now, to walk by and see these,” Michael Hyde said. “It’s goodbye for now, but not for forever, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Michael Hyde said he hoped Resuera would face justice in his wife’s killing.

“It’s all been taken away. It’s a sad thing.”