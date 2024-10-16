Provo business rallies support for wife of drowsy driving crash victim

On the Site:
Oct 16, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

PROVO — A family business in Utah County is gathering community support for a woman whose husband was hit and killed by a drowsy driver. That woman is also speaking about her heartbreaking loss, with a message of forgiveness.

Will’s Pit Stop in Provo prides itself on being a business where family means everything. Kassidy Wattleworth, the granddaughter of the man who built the gas station, manages the convenience store.

She often knows the customers who walk in, and Wattleworth said the gas station always has great community support.

That’s now evident in a jar that sits on the counter next to the register.

“For Julieta,” a paper on the jar reads. In front of the jar, a laminated paper explains who Julieta is, and how the family knows her.

“For Julieta” reads a sign on a jar that sits in Will’s Pit Stop in Provo. (KSL TV)

“I’ve known Julie my whole life,” Wattleworth explained. “She’s definitely become family to us.”

Right now, Julieta is in need.

“I don’t want this tragedy to destroy her life.” she expressed.

Tragedy for Julieta Done, who recently lost her husband Kevin Done.

Springville Police said a driver who was drowsy and fell asleep at the wheel hit and killed Kevin Done as he rode his bike to work.

Standing outside her home Tuesday, Julieta Done explained how she met her husband more than three decades ago. She talked about how he enjoyed riding his bicycle to work. The two liked to get away into the mountains.

“He’s my life, everything,” she said.

Julieta Done said her husband was a good man, and her angel.

“He’s my angel for 30 years,” Julieta Done said. She paused to look up and point to the sky, getting choked up. “One day we’ll be together.”

Julieta and Kevin Done pictured together before his death. (Courtesy Julieta Done)

While it’s hard to get through, Julieta Done expressed forgiveness to the driver, who police said is an 18-year-old woman.

“I pray for her, because I’m very sad for her too,” she said.

Julieta Done said she feels peace, love, and generosity when she thinks of the driver.

Wattleworth expressed how that sentiment shows the pure-hearted, good person her family has known for more than 25 years.

“She literally is the most amazing, grateful human being you’ll ever meet in your life,” she said.

Not wanting the widow to move forward alone and without the couple’s main source of income, Wattleworth said her first thought was to put out jars at Will’s Pit Stop and Will’s Canyon Stop for donations

Wattleworth also created a *GoFundMe to raise funds online.

“Kevin’s all she had,” she said. “Just thinking of her continuing on in life without that is heartbreaking.”

So, on the gas station counter, a jar filled with cash shows a vessel of support and love for Julieta Done.

“She’s so humble and kind,” Wattleworth said. “So just, showing her that we’re here for her, and that there are people that are here to have her back.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

