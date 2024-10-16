On the Site:
WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Jade hopes to someday be a marine biologist

Oct 16, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

LAYTON – When you visit Seaquest Aquarium in Layton prepare for an adventure. One minute you may meet an adorable sloth relaxing in his swing eating lettuce, the next you may be feeding a colorful toucan plucking berries from your hand.

Being hands on with these creatures is a dream come true for 13-year-old Jade, it may even be a window into her future.

“I’ve always wanted to be a vet or a marine biologist, so great place isn’t it,” said Jade.

While Jade loves the land animals, her passion is for the sea. Jade wants to be a marine biologist.

“I want to go explore the Marina Trench, it’s scary, but I want to find new life,” she said.

13-year-old Jade has a passion for the sea and hopes to someday be a marine biologist. Right now, however, she is looking for her forever family. (KSL TV)

Getting to know Jade

Bravery is one of Jade’s many qualities. She’s also thoughtful, outgoing, and self-assured.

“I’m very determined, that’s a big one, if I get something in my head, I won’t let it go until it finally happens,” she said.

Jade has lived in foster care for about a year. She says the transition was rocky at first, but life is getting better now. She says she’s found stability in her current foster placement.

“With foster care, there is a lot of unknown, you might not know if you’re going to be at this place or that place, but at least you know you’re safe,” she said.

Jade is at an age when she knows what she wants and what she needs. What she wants is a family, and what she needs is what every child longs for.

“What I need is just care, I didn’t really get that as a kid,” Jade said. “That’s one of the biggest things right now, getting cared for and loved. It can carry you to multiple places, but that’s all I need.”

Jade loves art and the outdoors, and she wants to explore the world. But what she needs right now is a support system, that one caring adult or a family that will give her a place to call home.

“Family can come in different shapes and sizes, it can be anyone who makes you feel loved and cared for,” she said. To learn more about Jade please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

Foster children and families can receive a free annual passport to SeaQuest Aquarium by presenting their foster license or a placement letter indicating they have a child in foster care, along with an ID.

