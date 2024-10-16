BYU Football Midseason Awards: MVPs, Most Improved, Best Newcomer

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is 6-0 at the midway point of the 2024 season.

From being picked 13th in the preseason media poll in July to being in the thick of Big 12 Championship talk three months later, it’s been quite the first half for BYU football.

After an eventful six games, it’s time to dish out some midseason awards for the 2024 BYU football team.

Midseason Offensive MVP: Jake Retzlaff, QB

Retzlaff’s stats: 1,426 passing yards | 60.3% completion | 14 TDs | 5 INTs | 40 carries, 184 rushing yards | 1 Rush TD

You don’t reach 6-0 without good quarterback play. Redshirt junior Jake Retzlaff has delivered a high level of quarterback play in most of BYU’s games this season. That’s why Retzlaff gets the nod as the midseason offensive MVP.

Retzlaff has settled into his role as the face of the BYU football program.

The former No. 1 JUCO recruit has quickly pointed out his teammates as a bigger reason for BYU’s success. However, Retzlaff’s combination of improved accuracy, arm strength, and ball security have been the recipe that BYU needed to put them in a spot where all their goals are in front of them this season.

Defensive MVP: Jakob Robinson, DB

Robinson’s stats: 22 Tackles | 2 INTs | 1 Forced Fumble

In a league that boasts Travis Hunter at Colorado, Jakob Robinson is one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior is a quiet, humble leader of BYU’s defense. He lets his play on the field do all of the talking.

Special Teams MVP: Parker Kingston, PR

Kingston’s punt return stats: 8 returns | 125 yards | 15.6 average | 1 TD

Kingston’s punt return for a touchdown against Kansas State will be a memory held in BYU lore for years. The 90-yard return was the exclamation point on a memorable night against the Wildcats.

Parker Kingston returns a punt for a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/UpmKR5EH1x — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 22, 2024

Most Improved: Caleb Etienne, LT / Blake Mangelson, DT

Caleb Etienne has been a new and improved player this season at left tackle. During the spring, Etienne took all of the first-team snaps at right tackle. Then, in fall camp, he switched to left tackle, and in the eyes of offensive line coach TJ Woods, it was a no-brainer to have Etienne at that spot.

Etienne is the highest-graded offensive lineman for BYU through six games this season. Don’t be surprised if the 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle garners NFL draft buzz next April.

The same goes for Blake Mangelson.

There was no panic for BYU coaches when Danny Saili left for Arkansas in the spring because Blake Mangelson was emerging as a first-team defensive tackle when he switched from defensive end.

The versatile Mangelson and John Nelson have been the heart and soul of BYU’s defense, which is one of the best defenses in the Big 12 at midseason.

Mangelson has 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and one interception through six games.

Midseason’s Top Newcomer: Jack Kelly, LB

Kelly’s stats: 20 tackles | 1 Pass Deflection | 3 Sacks | 1 Forced Fumble

Weber State transfer Jack Kelly garnered a lot of hype upon his arrival at BYU. He’s lived up to every bit of the hype through the midway point of the season. Kelly is now receiving buzz as a potential top outside linebacker prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

Kelly’s closing speed is a sight to behold.

Best Moment: Middle Eight Against Kansas State

It’s easy to forget now, but when Will Ferrin booted a 31-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, BYU trailed 6-3 in a game where they struggled.

But then it all changed.

Jack Kelly knocked out the ball from K-State star RB DJ Giddens and freshman standout Tommy Prassas made a play to pick up the ball and take it to the house for a score.

Jack Kelly knocked out the ball from K-State star RB DJ Giddens and freshman standout Tommy Prassas made a play to pick up the ball and take it to the house for a score.

Then Tyler Batty picked off Avery Johnson, leading to BYU QB Jake Retzlaff, who sensed the moment to capitalize before the half with more points. He connected with Chase Roberts for a 23-yard touchdown.

Instead of trailing 6-3, it was suddenly 17-6 and one of the craziest closes to a first half you’ll ever find in a BYU game.

The momentum continued to build in the third quarter as Johnson tossed another pick. This time to Harrison Taggart. Then Retzlaff connected with Darius Lassiter.

The wild “middle eight” was capped off by the 90-yard punt return touchdown from Parker Kingston.

Midseason Coach Spotlight: Kalani Sitake, Head Coach

Kalani Sitake had conviction in his words at Big 12 Media Days that BYU football would surprise people in 2024. It was a tone I had only seen one other time from Sitake.

Before the COVID-impacted 2020 season, there were questions about the running back situation, and Sitake had confidence that they had someone special they were ready to unleash. That player ended up being Tyler Allgeier.

Safe to say, that ended up working out nicely.

Sitake is looking spot on again in 2024.

The ninth-year head coach faced many criticisms in the offseason. Many “hot seat” forecasts from national pundits featured Sitake’s name on those lists. After a 5-7 season campaign in which BYU stumbled out of the gates as a power conference program, it was fair for people to have doubts.

However, Sitake remained consistent in his belief that his program’s culture would win out. BYU retained the roster and paid coaches that Sitake needed on his staff as he settled into life as a P4 program.

It took nearly a decade, which shouldn’t come as a surprise because BYU tends to operate at a slower pace than its power conference peers. But you’re seeing an on-field product under Sitake that he envisioned, and it has the potential for long-term success in the new-look Big 12.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

