Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock

Oct 16, 2024, 12:24 PM

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP BUSINESS WRITER


The Walt Disney Co. is set to pilot a new pass for guests to get on rides faster at its domestic theme parks, but the cost might be a bit out of reach for some people.

Disney said Wednesday that its Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which will be available in limited quantities, is set to debut at Disneyland on Oct. 23 and Disney World on Oct. 30. The pass is for one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane experience at the theme parks, and guests will still need to purchase a separate admission ticket to enter the parks.

The pass is similar to Disney’s existing Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass in that it lets guests skip the standby line and use the Lightning Lane entrance to join what is typically a shorter line.

Disneyland gets final approval for ‘biggest thing’ since its opening

 

Many guests like to use such passes to try to save time so that they can attempt to ride more attractions and partake in more park experiences, like shows and character meet and greets. The new pass, which is similar to offerings at other rival theme parks, is meant to provide a convenience that some guests have been requesting.

One of the perks for guests who purchase the Lightning Lane Premier Pass is that they will not have to choose a specific arrival time for an attraction. This is different from Disney’s Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass options, which require guests to select a specific arrival time.

 

Post by @mattrichardson
View on Threads

 

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will cost $400 per person, per day for visits to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure through the end of the year as long as the guest also has a valid admission ticket with a Park Hopper benefit. Starting next year, pricing will vary by date and demand within a $300 to $400 range, the company said. Guests will be able to see pricing in the Disneyland app up to two days before a park visit.

At Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available to guests staying at its deluxe resorts, deluxe villa resorts and certain other hotels. Pricing will vary, depending on the date and which theme park is being visited (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios). Disney said that prices will range from $129 to $449 per pass at launch, with the highest prices occurring on a limited number of days over peak travel periods.

 

Post by @dyln_mtchll
View on Threads

 

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass for Disney World will give guests one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane entrance in one park for one day. There is currently no option to use the pass at multiple Disney World parks on the same day.

Aside from the various passes that Disney offers, guests will still be able to use standby lines at most of its attractions and experiences. A virtual queue is also available for a limited number of rides, and those rides don’t have standby lines.

Entertainment

