Gun, drugs seized from woman arrested on outstanding warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 50-year-old woman with outstanding warrants was taken into custody last week.

According to a Salt Lake City Police Department news release, the arrest occured on Friday night. Police said the woman was discovered in the area of 1800 S. West Temple.

The woman then drove down a dead-end near 1100 S. Major Street. Police conducted a high-hazard traffic stop to take the woman into custody. However, she refused to exit her truck.

For roughly 15 minutes, police worked to convince the woman to exit her vehicle.

Eventually, the woman left her vehicle and was safely taken into custody.

During their investigation, police discovered a gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The identity of the woman was not released as police continue their investigation.

The woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.