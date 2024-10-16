On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Jimmy Carter, at age 100, casts his 2024 ballot by mail

Oct 16, 2024, 2:04 PM

Portrait of Jimmy Carter....

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter’s spirit is “as strong as ever” one year into hospice care, his grandson said. (Scott Cunningham, Getty Images)

(Scott Cunningham, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter cast his ballot in the 2024 election Wednesday.

The former president voted by mail, the Carter Center confirmed in a statement. It happened barely two weeks after Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he’s been living in hospice care.

His son Chip Carter said before the family gathering that his father had this election very much in mind.

“He’s plugged in,” Chip Carter told The Associated Press. “I asked him two months ago if he was trying to live to be 100, and he said, ‘No, I’m trying to live to vote for Kamala Harris.'”

The Carter Center’s brief statement said it had no more details to share.

Georgia’s registered voters have been turning out in record numbers since early voting began Tuesday. Nearly 460,000 had voted in-person or cast absentee ballots by Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Carter’s vote should count even if he’s no longer alive by Election Day on Nov. 5.

Robert Sinners, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, noted that Georgia election rules state that when an absentee ballot is received by local election officials “it shall be deemed to have been voted then and there.”

Politics & Elections

