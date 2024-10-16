On the Site:
Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 9

Oct 16, 2024, 2:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is West High School’s Lote Sotele.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Lote Sotele, RB (West)

Sotele and the West Panthers made the crosstown drive last week as they faced longtime rival East High School in Region 6 action. West jumped all over East from the start as they raced out to a 22-0 lead at the half. Sotele hauled in a touchdown pass from Kamden Lopati, along with running for his first touchdown of the night.

East attempted to fight back in the third quarter with their first touchdown of the game. But Sotele wasted no time and rumbled in for another touchdown to restore order. The Panthers would trade scores down the stretch with the Leopards. Sotele notched his hat trick of touchdowns on the ground to cap a 48-19 victory.

Sotele finished with 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns while also catching five passes for 60 yards and another score. East piled up 676 total yards in the win as they reversed their 0-4 start to the season with a sterling 5-0 region record as they head into a showdown against Brighton with the region title on the line.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

