Prop 11 could create new school district in Utah County

ALPINE — Prop 11, a ballot initiative in Utah County, could create a new school district by splitting up Alpine School District.

The ballot initiative will be voted on by citizens in Northern Utah County: Voters in Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and a portion of Draper will decide whether or not to create the new school district in this November’s election, according to Utah’s public notice website.

“For years, we have worked hard to understand the concerns of constituents on both sides of this issue. Our children are our future, and we want to act in their best interest,” said Lehi City

Councilmember Heather Newall in a press release.

Alpine is currently the largest school district in the state with over 84,000 students, and it’s still growing fast, a spokesperson for the city of Lehi said. If Prop 11 is passed by voters, the new district would take nearly 36,000 of those students, as well as 34 school buildings.

Six city councils in Northern Utah County collaborated in studying whether or not creating a new district was realistic — they determined it was, but decided it was an issue best left up to voters.

“Ultimately, we believe that voters should be empowered to make the decision that works best for them and their families. That is why every city council has unanimously voted to put Prop 11 on the ballot,” Newall said.

A spokesperson for Lehi said the cities heard from residents, teachers and others about how a new school district would impact them.

“The opportunity to create a new school district is unique and doesn’t come around very often,” Highland Mayor Kurt Ostler said in a press release. “I encourage all residents to get involved, stay informed and make their voice heard in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to vote on something that will be such a critical decision for our children’s future.”

If Prop 11 does pass in November, voters in the area will elect school board members the following year, the spokesperson said. Then, they expect the new district to start operations in 2027.