Tooele County residents urged to stay indoors following fire at landfill

TOOELE — The Tooele County Health Department is reporting poor air quality on Wednesday, following a fire at the Tooele County Landfill.

The fire, located at 2830 S. Bauer Road, is causing unsafe air quality for surrounding areas.

“The smoke from this fire could cause unsafe concentrations of particulates,” the health department posted on Facebook.

As a result, the health department is asking the public to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory ailements.

“Sensitive groups should remain indoors and keep activity levels low in addition to keeping particle levels low indoors,” the post futher stated.

As a precaution, schools in the Tooele Valley kept students inside for the remainder of the day.

What caused the fire is unclear.

Ian Carson shared this video of the fire.