LOCAL NEWS

‘Unattended fryer’ causes garage fire in Lehi, firefighters say

Oct 16, 2024, 3:04 PM

The fire burning the outside of the garage in Lehi on Oct. 16, 2024.

The fire burning the outside of the garage in Lehi on Oct. 16, 2024. (Brittney Bodily Rowe)

(Brittney Bodily Rowe)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LEHI — A garage was fully engulfed in flames due to a “fryer” being used but not watched over Wednesday morning.

The Lehi Fire Department said firefighters responded to the call of a house fire located in the area of 280 E. 1100 South, Lehi.

“Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners, a husband and wife, were present at the time, but no injuries were reported,” the fire department said in a press release.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire in the garage, preventing it from spreading into the house. However, the inside of the house sustained minimal smoke damage.

The fire department said the fire started due to an “unattended fryer” but did not elaborate further on how the fryer caused the fire.

The Lehi Police Department, American Fork Fire Department, and Lone Peak Fire Department also responded to the fire. The American Red Cross is providing support to the family.

