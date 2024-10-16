Utah temperatures are dropping; it’s time to harvest from your garden

SALT LAKE CITY — Freezing temperatures are predicted for parts of the Wasatch Front later this week. KSL Greenhouse show host Taun Beddes says that means it’s time to harvest certain plants left in the garden.

“It looks like colder areas of the Wasatch Front are going to be 28 [degrees,]” Beddes said. “Even though a lot of plants are going to be hit at 32 [degrees,] the absolute minimum temperature for the hardy, more seasoned crops is 28 [degrees.]”

Beddes said tomatoes that are yellow to orange in color can be left on the counter in the kitchen and they will ripen up. Tomatoes that are still green can be placed in a box with a sheet of newspaper over them. If they’re kept at about 55 degrees, people can keep them stored until needed.

“If [the tomatoes] are kept at 55 degrees they will hold at least until Christmas,” Beddes said. “You can bring them out into a warmer room, like your kitchen, as you need them, and they’ll just ripen on their own within a week or so of being brought out.”

Beddes said green pumpkins will often color up just in time for Halloween, if they are picked now. Green pumpkins should be stored at around 70 degrees Fahrenheit to turn orange by Halloween. According to Beddes, a good place to store those pumpkins is in a garage or shed.

Cool-season veggies are safe

Beddes said gardeners who grow cool-season vegetables don’t have to worry about harvesting their produce just yet.

“There’s a number of things that will tolerate light frost depending on the minimum temperature, these kinds of crops may be just fine,” Beddes said. “They’ll survive just fine in 15-, 16-degree weather. They’re adapted to it and so, if it gets below 28 [degrees], [gardeners] may need to cover it for the night.”

Fall vegetables that are safe from the upcoming freezing temperatures include lettuce, radishes, peas, broccoli, cauliflower and more.

Thinking of growing vegetables in a greenhouse over the winter? Beddes says that’s not the greatest idea due to the high costs of supplemental lights and required heating.

“I jokingly tell [people] that they would be better off lying to Cabo San Lucas or Mazatlan,” Beddes said. “Just enjoying the fresh tomatoes in Mexico for a week or two than trying to grow your own because it becomes very expensive.”