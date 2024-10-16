Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

(CNN) —Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the window of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

Payne’s death occurred Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

Buenos Aires police said that personnel from the 14B Police Station went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The police’s statement did not identify that person as Payne.

The musician was best known as a member of the famed British boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, first formed in 2010 after each member appeared on the UK version of reality competition show “The X Factor.”

One Direction announced they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Payne later released his debut solo album in 2019 titled “LP1.” In May 2023, Payne announced that he was working on a new album that he was “really excited” about and shared that he was planning a tour.

The tour was set to kick off in South America in September 2023, but Payne had to postpone the scheduled dates after suffering a kidney infection.

In March of this year, Payne released the song “Teardrops.”

Payne had a son, born in 2017, who he shared with former Girls Aloud singing group member Cheryl Cole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

