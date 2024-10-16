On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

Oct 16, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworl...

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING AND MANUELA CASTRO, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the window of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

Payne’s death occurred Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

Buenos Aires police said that personnel from the 14B Police Station went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The police’s statement did not identify that person as Payne.

The musician was best known as a member of the famed British boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, first formed in 2010 after each member appeared on the UK version of reality competition show “The X Factor.”

One Direction announced they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Payne later released his debut solo album in 2019 titled “LP1.” In May 2023, Payne announced that he was working on a new album that he was “really excited” about and shared that he was planning a tour.

The tour was set to kick off in South America in September 2023, but Payne had to postpone the scheduled dates after suffering a kidney infection.

In March of this year, Payne released the song “Teardrops.”

Payne had a son, born in 2017, who he shared with former Girls Aloud singing group member Cheryl Cole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworl...

Dan Heching and Manuela Castro, CNN

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month, but some guests may have sticker shock

The Walt Disney Co. is set to pilot a new pass for guests to get on rides faster at its domestic theme parks, but the cost might be a bit out of reach for some people. Disney said Wednesday its Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available in limited quantities.

6 hours ago

Artwork created for The BookFest Fall 2024. (Black Château Enterprises)...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

BookFest livestream returns for Fall 2024

The BookFest, a virtual literary event for both readers and writers, is holding its 10th biannual livestream later this month.

21 hours ago

A photo of the main characters in the animated film "Gracie and Pedro: Pets to the Rescue." (Motion...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Animated film set in Provo to debut in Utah theater

A new animated film set in Provo, Utah is set to release in a single theater in the state.

1 day ago

This combination of images released by Heritage Auctions shows costumes worn by characters from "Ga...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

‘Game of Thrones’ dragon-forged Iron Throne fetches nearly $1.5 million at auction

Fans and collectors came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and items from the hit television series “Game of Thrones.”

2 days ago

This image released by Cineverse Entertainment shows David Howard Thornton in a scene from "Terrifi...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Terrifier 3’ slashes ‘Joker’ to take No. 1 at the box office, Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ fizzles

The choices on the movie marquee this weekend included Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, a film about Donald Trump, a “Saturday Night Live” origin story and even Pharrell Williams as a Lego.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31