Utah lawmaker says bigger steps needed to tackle housing crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives said he doesn’t think recent housing bills are making any meaningful impact on a difficult market for homebuyers.

Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, told KSL TV on Wednesday that multiple pieces of legislation passed over the last few years, which have been celebrated by Gov. Spencer Cox and other leaders, have not gotten it right yet.

“They certainly have not brought down the average cost of housing so far,” Ward said.

The statewide median home price in Utah, which includes condos, townhomes, and single-family dwellings, is $508,000, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

So, Ward is pushing the idea of taking away some of the power of cities and towns to say no.

“We know that smaller homes cost less than larger homes,” Ward said. “We know that smaller lots cost less than larger lots.”

The lawmaker wants to require cities in urban areas to allow new homes on any lot size, and make it easier to build accessory dwelling units inside a home or on the property.

The latter part didn’t sit well with Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, during Wednesday’s meeting of the Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, where Ward’s proposal was heard.

“I think that just destroys my subdivision,” Dunnigan said of allowing new accessory units to be built in existing neighborhoods. “I just do not want my neighbor to build another home in his front yard or right next to my backyard when that’s not what I bought when I moved in there.”

The proposal is also likely to run into opposition from the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

“Generally speaking, we oppose legislation that preempts the authority of local governments to plan and zone their communities,” said executive director Cameron Diehl, while noting the League had not yet formally taken a position on Ward’s proposal.

Diehl also said it’s unfair to say that past housing legislation hasn’t worked.

“We’ve passed a lot in the last few years, and we’re just now starting to see the fruits of those labors,” Diehl said.

He added that cities are willing to build housing.

“There are a lot of housing units that are planned for right now but are not being built,” he said. “In many cases, the reason they’re not getting built is because of how expensive it is to build the infrastructure.”

Ward said he’ll work on this proposal and introduce it in the next session, which starts in January. He knows it’s a heavy lift, but he thinks it’s worth doing something big.

“The problem has gotten worse, not better,” he said.