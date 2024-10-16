Utah Jazz Vets Clarkson, Mills Haven’t Lost Love For The Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson and Patty Mills have a combined 25 years of NBA experience, more years in the league than all but five of their Utah Jazz teammates have been alive.

Clarkson, 32, is entering the back half of his now decade-long career, while Mills, 36, has reached his twilight years.

Despite the wear on their tread after a quarter century’s worth of basketball, both players have held onto their love for the game.

Clarkson, Mills Still Love To Play

Clarkson, the lone holdover from the Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert era, is set to embark on his sixth season in Utah.

With over 750 games played between the regular season and playoffs, the guard still gets a rush from being on the court.

“Being able to go out there and still impact the game, I just love to hoop,” Clarkson said.

The former second-round pick still has plenty of game left as he showed in the Jazz’s latest preseason outing.

“I just love to hoop. So when [sixth man] was given to me I was just like, take it full-go and give it my best.” – @JordanClarksons The vets came through and dropped gems about lessons learned and how the team continues to grow 🧠💎#PracticeInterviews presented by @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 16, 2024

Clarkson scored 11 points, dished out five assists, grabbed four rebounds, and even surprised himself by blocking two shots.

“Blocking shots in transition at 32 years old, if I said I was going to do that at 25, I probably would have said ‘Hell no,’” Clarkson joked.

Related: Jordan Clarkson Gets Up To Block De’Aaron Fox

The guard was the Jazz’s second-oldest player last year behind only Kelly Olynyk, but still ranked second in minutes per game at over 30 a night.

Mills won’t see that type of playing time for the Jazz. The guard was brought in to help teach the team’s young players how to behave like professionals.

But with a hamstring injury plaguing rookie Isaiah Collier, Mills had to lace up his shoes for some unexpected preseason action.

The Australian native recorded five points and two rebounds in his Jazz debut and enjoyed his opportunity to play again.

“Felt great, legs were under me, lungs were good,” Mills said. “I think overall, I just had so much fun being out there on the floor with these guys.”

While Mills’s 18 preseason minutes might be more than the Jazz planned to play him in any one game this season, he’s found joy in his role off the floor.

“The camaraderie and friendships that you build in the locker room, that makes what happens out on the court even more satisfying,” Mills said. “I think that’s definitely what I felt last night.”

The Jazz will play one more preseason game on Friday night in Portland before they begin preparation for the regular season.

The team will host its season opener on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. The game will mark the 16th opening night or Mills, and the 11th for Clarkson.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops