On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Utah town Hanna praying for snow as Yellow Lake Fire looms

Oct 16, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO AND LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

HANNA, Duchesne County — Many Utahn are ready for some autumn precipitation, but people in the small town of Hanna sure are hoping for snow. They’ve been on constant alert to prepare to evacuate because of the Yellow Lake Fire burning nearby.

Wednesday, there was rain and sleet on and off all day. But they are hoping the snow totals they hear are possible for the mountains around them will really help knock down the flames.

In Duchesne County, Hanna is one of those small communities where things are normally peaceful and quiet, which is why people live there.

However, since Utah’s largest wildfire started three weeks ago, people have been on edge. The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow, at approximately 30,000 acres Wednesday. People in the area have been told to get a bag packed and be ready to evacuate if the flames get closer to town.

So with snow in the forecast, almost anyone you chat with in Hanna is excited that the fire could possibly be put out.

“It would be really nice, really nice,” Brent Bingham said. “There is always worry with the wind that comes with the storm that it overpowers the rain, but you know, we’ve been praying and hoping that it’s gone … that it finally leaves.”

Doug Price, who manages Defa’s Dude Ranch said any precipitation is welcome.

“The weather was saying we may be getting 16 inches in the high Uintas. So, that ought to give us a little bit up there to knock it down some, hopefully,” Price said.

Both men credit the work firefighters have been doing protecting homes and structures. Not a single home or building has been burned and everyone is hoping it stays that way. They also hope when they wake up Thursday, they see a lot of snow in the surrounding mountains.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Yellow Lake Fire...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis

Utah town Hanna praying for snow as Yellow Lake Fire looms

Utah needs some autumn precipitation, but people in the small town of Hanna sure are hoping for snow. They've been on constant alert to prepare to evacuate because of the Yellow Lake Fire burning nearby.

31 minutes ago

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possibl...

Mark Jones, Alex Cabrero, Shelby Lofton

Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possible evacuation notice during a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School.

3 days ago

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Mark Jones

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Utah Fire Info reported the start of the Cherry Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon in Tooele County.

3 days ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

New fire threatening homes in southeast Utah

A new fire blazed up Sunday south of Monticello, less than a mile away from homes.

3 days ago

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday

The Yellow Lake Fire's progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews managing to make progress on the fire's eastern boundary.

4 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Mary Culbertson and Jacob Freeman

More evacuations in Yellow Lake Fire, closure zone grows

The Yellow Lake Fire has become the biggest in the state of Utah in the 2024 fire season, and it's not finished burning yet.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah town Hanna praying for snow as Yellow Lake Fire looms