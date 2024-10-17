Silver Alert issued for woman missing in Utah County

PROVO — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 70-year-old woman who went missing near Wasatch Behavioral Health in Provo.

Rebekah Carter was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 15, around noon. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes and grey/blonde hair, Provo Police said. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and tan pants, and she was carrying a white plastic hospital bag.

Police said she is known to wear a blue fabric medical mask, and she frequents the areas of Orem, Provo and Springville.



If you have any information, please contact Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.