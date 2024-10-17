On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Woman missing in Utah County has been found safe

Oct 16, 2024, 6:11 PM | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 2:39 pm

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

FILE — Police lights. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Rebekah Carter was found safe and sound on Thursday, according to police.

PROVO — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 70-year-old woman who went missing near Wasatch Behavioral Health in Provo.

Rebekah Carter was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 15, around noon. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with blue eyes and grey/blonde hair, Provo Police said. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and tan pants, and she was carrying a white plastic hospital bag.

Police said she is known to wear a blue fabric medical mask, and she frequents the areas of Orem, Provo and Springville.


If you have any information, please contact Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Officers investigate after a fatal road rage shooting on state Route 201 near 1000 West in Salt Lak...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man shot and killed driver in road rage confrontation

Police say the man forced another driver off the road and then shot at his vehicle 15 times at close range — killing the driver while he was still in his seat belt.

18 minutes ago

Multiple police agencies responding to Redwood Road and Cold Spring Drive after shots were fired an...

Michael Houck

Person shot by police taken into custody after foot pursuit

Multiple police agencies are searching for a suspect after they fled from police on foot Thursday afternoon.

27 minutes ago

A Utah Mariachi band visited a Kearns Junior High School highlighting different styles of music. (T...

Tamara Vaifanua

Mariachi Fuego De Utah visits Kearns school

A Utah Mariachi band visited a Kearns Junior High School highlighting different styles of music.

46 minutes ago

FILE - Salt Lake City Police Vehicle (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Car burglaries near Halloween attractions on the rise, police say

Car burglaries are on the rise near Halloween attractions, Salt Lake City police said.

1 hour ago

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Canyons are teaming up together again this...

Karah Brackin

Traction law enforcement in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Canyons are teaming up together again this year as they bring back the sticker program.

2 hours ago

Autumn aspen; Little Cottonwood Canyon, marble cliff at Snowbird and Alta, Utah. Wasatch Mountains....

Mary Culbertson

Canyons busy ahead of weather change poised to threaten fall colors

Utahns canyons were busy Thursday ahead of the state's first big mountain snow storm ushering in, which could blanket the fall colors.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

UPDATE: Woman missing in Utah County has been found safe