Man slips note to bank employees demanding cash, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a bank in West Jordan on Wednesday.

The man was seen on security footage entering Golden West Credit Union on 6761 South Redwood Road. He then walked toward the counter, and employees of the branch said he slipped them a note demanding cash. Shortly after, he left the scene, the West Jordan Police Department said.

It’s unclear whether the man made off with any money. Police arrived at the scene, but weren’t able to find the man.

Police described the man as 50 years old with a gray beard, red shirt, tan hoodie, blue jeans and a Nike hat.

Anybody with information about the man is asked to call a non-emergency police line at 801-840-4000.