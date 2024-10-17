On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

‘Destruction of a child’s soul’: Advocates testify on spike of child torture cases

Oct 16, 2024, 7:10 PM | Updated: 7:22 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers are considering a new child torture bill that seeks to enhance criminal penalties in extreme cases of child abuse.

Today, lawmakers heard from bill advocates Eric Clarke, Washington County attorney, and Dr. Toni Laskey, medical director of the Utah Children’s Justice Centers.

The bill would criminalize child torture as a first-degree felony and raise the minimum sentence to 10 years in prison. Currently, an aggravated child abuse charge is a second-degree felony, and carries a punishment of 1 to 15 years in prison.

“This bill is pretty simple, it makes child torture a stand-alone crime that is a first-degree felony,” Clarke said. “Frankly, all of us that have been working on this would be open to a longer [than 10 year] minimum mandatory.”

During a presentation to the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee, Laskey argued that child torture is different from other forms of abuse.

“When I evaluate these cases, the overlap with written descriptions of torture from war-torn areas of our world throughout time is striking. The difference between a war crime and the victims I see [is that] these victims are children,” Laskey told lawmakers.

Laskey testified that she has seen an unexplained increase in cases of extreme child abuse since the pandemic.

“I have seen all types of abuse inflicted on children [in my career],” Laskey said. “However, in the last several years I have seen a darker more depraved type of abuse.”

Laskey described child torture cases as different and more extreme from incidents of child abuse. In child torture cases, Laskey said there is systematic and prolonged physical and psychological abuse and isolation of a child.

“The question often raised is ‘isn’t this just a severe form of physical abuse?’ Absolutely not. These are cases that involve confinement, sometimes with ropes, chains or handcuffs. Sometimes in closets or crawl spaces. It often involves the restriction of access to toilets, requiring the child to wear a diaper or use a bucket,” Laskey said. “It frequently involves malnutrition through severe food restriction or giving the child inedible food such as dog food.”

Since 2022, Laskey said she and her colleagues have been involved in the evaluation of at least 12 cases of severe child torture.

High-profile cases including Franke and Hildebrandt, Gavin Peterson, Angelina Costello, and the recent incident of a child found in a make-shift cell in Kearns fit the description of prolonged harm, starvation, and isolation, which Laskey said is often documented by the abusers themselves as found in the cases of Gavin Peterson and Angelina Costello.

“Perpetrators frequently photo or video document these crimes,” Laskey told lawmakers. “The thing that goes along with this is the extreme psychological abuse.”

Laskey isn’t sure what is driving the trend.

“All of a sudden we’re all starting to see these, so colleagues nationally are having nearly identical cases and we can’t understand what has changed, what is different,” Laskey said. “There’s a really strong need for research in that area. Because if we don’t understand what is happening, we can’t prevent it from happening.”

Clarke and Laskey acknowledged the proposed legislation doesn’t get to the root of the issue, but Clarke argued it attempts to elevate the punishment to the level of the crime.

“About a year ago, I worked on my first child torture prosecution. I was shocked when I realized that our current [sentencing guideline] system recommends that first-time offenders who commit child torture are incarcerated for zero days… Someone must have a lengthy criminal history before any prison is recommended for this crime,” Clarke said. “The system’s recommendation is so low that we are fighting an uphill battle in order to put child torturers behind bars.”

“The issue is that the type of abuse that this is, is so comprehensive and so destructive to a child’s soul,” Laskey said.

A few legislators expressed concerns over some of the wording and language used in the bill, specifically when it comes to the definition of psychological harm as a component of child abuse.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George. Lawmakers voted 14 to 1 in support of the bill with the understanding that the draft needs more work.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Garna Mejia

‘Destruction of a child’s soul’: Advocates testify on spike of child torture cases

Lawmakers are considering a new child torture bill that seeks to enhance criminal penalties in extreme cases of child abuse.

5 hours ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

GOP divisions on display in Utah legislators’ email exchange

Judging by a recent email exchange between some Republican members of the Utah House of Representatives, it appears some feelings within the party are quite raw ahead of the gubernatorial election next month.

5 days ago

AR-15 and AK-47 rifles are displayed on a wall at Impact Guns in South Salt Lake on Wednesday, July...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah representative proposes bill to allow 18- to 20-year-olds to openly carry firearms

A newly proposed bill would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to openly carry firearms in most public spaces in Utah and prevent landlords from enforcing lease agreements that bar firearms from the premises.

17 days ago

FILE - A voter shows her "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago, March 19, 2024. (AP...

Alexander Campbell

On Voter Registration Day, here’s how you can register to vote

September 17 is National Voter Registration Day, and this year, that day holds just a little bit of extra importance.

29 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

State leaders to discuss ‘code red’ law possibility for extreme heat

Talks are in the works about a possible “code red” law in Utah, which could regulate how county governments keep people safe in extreme heat.

3 months ago

Protestors gather outside the House chambers during a legislative special session at the Utah State...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah lawmakers vote to block federal protections for LGBTQ+ students under Title IX

Utah lawmakers convened in a special session on Juneteenth to declare the state's intent not to follow a federal rule providing anti-discrimination protections to transgender youth.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘Destruction of a child’s soul’: Advocates testify on spike of child torture cases