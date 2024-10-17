On the Site:
KSL INVESTIGATES

KSL Investigates confirms Lucifer ‘Justin Case’ Everylove’s presidential candidacy

Oct 16, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Courtney Johns's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After fielding several calls from concerned voters, the KSL Investigates team looked into the legitimacy of a candidate listed on Utah’s ballot: Lucifer ‘Justin Case’ Everylove.

The investigation confirmed that he is, in fact, a real presidential candidate, and KSL spoke with him about his run.

Nicknames on ballots are not unusual, the lieutenant governor’s office confirmed. According to Ryan Cowley, Director of Elections, Everylove met every legal qualification required by state law.

While the office has previously discussed names with other candidates, Cowley said they never had a conversation with Everylove. However, the state has been working with lawmakers to review the use of nicknames on ballots and will likely discuss it again this year.

“It’s important that ballots reflect individuals,” Cowley said. “Using names that they’re known by, so the nicknames can be a little bit problematic.”

A Utah 2024 ballot showing presidential candidates including Lucifer 'Justin Case' Everylove.

A Utah 2024 ballot showing presidential candidates including Lucifer ‘Justin Case’ Everylove. (KSL TV)

Although KSL received multiple inquiries about Everylove, Cowley said the elections office has not received any formal complaints.

Everylove insists that the name reflects his identity and explained that he legally changed it five years ago. Utah court records show Lucifer Everylove has been in use since at least 2022.

Everylove’s name only appears on Utah’s ballot. He is one of seven presidential candidates in the state and one of three running without a party affiliation. His campaign, he said, is intended to send a message.

“We do not support what’s going on in this country. We don’t support what’s going on in this world,” Everylove said.

Voters concerned about unexpected names on their ballots are encouraged to compare their ballots with a sample at Vote.Utah.Gov.

If you have questions about the voting process, send them to our KSL Investigates Vote Watch Team by clicking here or you can call or text us at 385-707-6153.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

