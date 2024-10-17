On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

With cooler weather coming, Operation Warm helps kids bundle up

Oct 16, 2024, 7:36 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With the weather changing to more fall-like temps tomorrow, you’ll want to add some layers.

Students at Franklin Elementary definitely want to bundle up. And that’s what Operation Warm is all about.

The non-profit group has teamed up with Thomas’ Bread to hand out brand-new coats to 331 students.

Students lined up waiting for their turn to pick a brand new coat. Sandy Tathanhlong with Operation Warm asked them a few questions to find the perfect fit.

“I want to get to know them. I ask them what’s their favorite color. What kind of styles do they like?” Tathanhlong said.

Dr. Ana Rodriguez, principal of Franklin Elementary, said it’s exciting to see the pure joy on their faces.

“Our school counselor was telling me a kid came up to her this morning and said, ‘I’ve never had anything new before,’” Rodriguez said.

This is the first year of Operation Warm, and Thomas’ Bread has selected Franklin Elementary. In addition to the coats, they also got a bag of bagels.

“We choose our schools very intentionally as well, we want to make sure we’re providing to children who need it,” Tathanhlong said.

Rodriguez said it helps their community and families not have to worry about the burden of paying for this necessity. And for teachers, it helps to know students are comfortable and prepared to learn — no matter the weather.

“It provides them warmth so they can go outside and still engage in the physical movement and the light safely and warmly,” Rodriguez said.

After today’s haul, Operation Warm has outfitted 6 million kids with coats over 25 years.

