Spanish Fork first responders credited with saving man who collapsed on a field

SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork first responders are being credited for saving the life of a man who collapsed on a field back in August.

Farris Child was at a high school track meet when he collapsed on the field. Two teens jumped in and started CPR. Shortly after, first responders arrived and were able to save him.

Since then, Farris had a five-valve bypass surgery. The two teens couldn’t make it to the ceremony at City Hall, but they were able to meet Farris afterward.

During the meeting someone from the hospital said three things saved Farris’ life: Knowing CPR, using an AED and calling 911.

Farris said he feels like it’s a big miracle he’s still here.