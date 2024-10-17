On the Site:
Brighton Improves To 9-1 With Defensive-Minded Victory

Oct 16, 2024, 9:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Defenses controlled the action all night as both teams battled a lack of quarterback depth in a 7-6 Brighton win.

On Wednesday, October 16, the Brighton Bengals hosted the West High Panthers in the Game Night Live Game of the Week.

First Quarter

West drove into Brighton territory before a fumble gave the football to the Bengals midway through the opening period. The Panthers’ defense held strong, forcing Brighton into a three-and-out before punting.

Both teams traded punts through the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

West fumbled a punt early in the period but recovered and got the kick away. Following a penalty, Brighton took possession at their own 42-yard-line with 11:32 in the half. The Bengals ended up punting after another defensive stand.

West wasn’t any more successful with the football, struggling to protect QB Kamden Lopati. After a sack forced 4th-and-13, West uncorked a 61-yard punt to pin Brighton inside the 20.

A bad snap on second down put the Bengals behind the sticks. On the next play from scrimmage, Chachi Pan broke on a pass in the flats, turning it into a pick-six for the game’s first touchdown. A failed extra point left West in front 6-0.

Brighton bounced right back with a long TD from Mason Haertel. Haertel took the handoff and found only daylight on his way to a 70+ yard score.

Third Quarter

Brighton took the opening possession of the second half and marched into Panther territory with minimal resistance. With the offensive line opening up big holes, the Bengals reached the red zone in less than three minutes of game time. The Panther’s defense stiffened in the red zone, eventually blocking a Brighton field goal attempt.

West’s quarterback scrambled on fourth down, coming up short and appearing to suffer an injury during the play. Trainers checked on Iopati for several seconds before the sophomore walked gingerly to the sideline. With Lopati unavailable, Izaiah Holley took over at QB.

Fourth Quarter

A blocked punt halfway through the final quarter gave Brighton possession inside the red zone. Two plays later, a Bengal fumble gave the football back to West.

On 4th-and-4, a long completion moved the Panthers into Bengal territory with less than five minutes to play. West turned the football over on downs with less than four minutes left.

Brighton stopped West on the game’s final play to hold on for the 7-6 win.

