CLEARFIELD — A man who was trying to change his tire on the freeway was fatally struck by a car, causing a major accident Wednesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Rick Shrader told KSL TV that the 35-year-old man’s truck was on Interstate 15’s southbound HOV lane near 350 South.

Shrader reported the man exited the truck and stood in the narrow shoulder area. Passing cars did not see the man until it was too late and attempted to avoid him.

Troopers said at least two cars were involved in the accident, as one car swerved to the right and the other attempted to go left, but one of the cars fatally struck him.

Shrader identified the man as Hispanic but did not provide his name. No other injuries were reported.

Utah Department of Transportation reported that I-15 was closed at approximately 8 p.m. UDOT did not have an estimate on when it would reopen.