Police searching for driver involved in a fatal hit and run in Layton

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Oct 16, 2024, 10:48 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Police blocking off traffic near 1120 N and Main Street in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024. (KSL TV)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


LAYTON — A 41-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Sgt Max Holbrook with the Layton Police Department told KSL TV that the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 1120 N and Main Street in Layton. 


Holbrook said the driver left the scene after hitting the pedestrian, and police are currently looking for the suspect. Holbrook did not provide any additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

Police closed southbound and northbound traffic in the area and did not provide an estimate on when it would be reopened.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information provided. 

