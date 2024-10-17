On the Site:
COURTS & LEGAL

Man wants his murdered sister’s sweater, but investigators won’t release it 

Oct 16, 2024, 11:04 PM | Updated: 11:10 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Steven Weber sits on the steps of the Utah State Capitol dressed in pink as he and his wife hold signs to raise awareness about a law that is keeping something from him, or at least that’s what he believes.

Steven Weber has never stopped mourning his sister’s murder. Tanya Weber’s case went unsolved for nearly 60 years until June, when investigators were able to match DNA from a sweater she was wearing the night she was killed back in 1965. She was 17 years old.

It was the state’s oldest cold case, and it took a major toll on Steven Weber. He was just 10 years old at the time of her death.

Her murderer was a man suspected all those years ago. He died by suicide three days after her death.

Victim’s brother recounts oldest cold case in Utah after it was finally closed

Since investigators closed the case in June, this time solved, Steven Weber has been pushing to get the sweater she was wearing the night she died. It has been police evidence all these years, and every request made has been denied.

“I’ve talked to them, all the way from the detective, up to the captain,” Steven Weber said. “They said to take it to the county attorney, which I did, and he tells me, ‘Sorry, you’re out of luck, buddy.'”

Steven Weber and his wife outside of the capitol as people walk past them.

Steven Weber and his wife outside of the capitol as people walk past them. (KSL TV)

Steven Weber believed an old Utah law prevented him from getting the sweater. KSL legal analyst Greg Skordas said no such thing exists.

“Not true, absolutely untrue,” Skordas said. “100% untrue.”

A Cache County spokesperson stated to KSL TV that a law. 77-11c subsection 3 states that an agency is not required to return evidence if it’s a felony.

Technically, there is no old law prohibiting law enforcement and the attorney’s office from giving the sweater to Steven Weber.

The county said Steven Weber isn’t entitled to the sweater; they’re not required to give it to him. Additionally, the county said that Steven’s sister, Rhonda Christensen, doesn’t want him to have it.

Steven Weber's wife holding a sign protesting the law.

Steven Weber’s wife holding a sign protesting the law. (KSL TV)

In the county spokesperson’s words, she’s “adamant” he doesn’t get it. KSL TV attempted to confirm that with Christensen but hasn’t heard back. When Steven Weber was notified about the county’s explanation, he said he hadn’t heard that before.

He does know that he wants that sweater to get closure.

“This is something that eats at me night and day,” Steven Weber said. “I’m not going to get closure until I get that, and when I get laid in my box, I want it right here on my left side.”

