Missing 7-year-old girl returned after she disappeared from Hill Air Force Base

SALT LAKE CITY — A 7-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. Officials believed she may have been in danger, but she was located Thursday morning.

The DPS said the girl’s mother, Mandy Mendelkow, reported her daughter missing just before 9:30 p.m. Mendelkow notified Hill Air Force Base that she hadn’t returned home after her father, Jesse Neves, had visitation hours at the base.

Officials believed Jesse Neves to be the suspect in the case, and said Mendelkow has full custody of her daughter per court order.

Neves had come back to the base with the girl Thursday morning, officials said. Hill Air Force Base said Layton police were working with officers at the base to facilitate the return of the girl back to Mendelkow.

It was unclear if Neves would incur any criminal charges related to the incident.

Jesse Neves is a 5 foot 6 inches white man with brown eyes and black hair, DPS said. Further, officials gave the description of his car he might have been driving at the time, which was a silver Mitsubishi Lancer.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV