2 dead, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County
Oct 17, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm
COVE FORT, Millard County — A wrong-way crash left two people dead and two others seriously injured Thursday on Interstate 15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
According to UHP Agent Tara Stump, the wrong-way driver crashed at approximately 5:15 a.m. at milepost 132 of I-15 near the Interstate 70 junction.
Stump said the northbound lanes of the highway would be completely closed until approximately noon.
This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.