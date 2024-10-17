On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

2 dead, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County

Oct 17, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

COVE FORT, Millard County — A wrong-way crash left two people dead and two others seriously injured Thursday on Interstate 15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

According to UHP Agent Tara Stump, the wrong-way driver crashed at approximately 5:15 a.m. at milepost 132 of I-15 near the Interstate 70 junction.

Stump said the northbound lanes of the highway would be completely closed until approximately noon.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

