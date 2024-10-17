On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

‘I felt so vulnerable’: California woman left stranded by Lyft driver on rural road

Oct 17, 2024, 9:42 AM

A 60-year-old Roseville woman says she was kicked out of her Lyft ride because the driver did not h...

A 60-year-old Roseville woman says she was kicked out of her Lyft ride because the driver did not have enough charge in his electric vehicle. It happened early Friday morning as Catherine Smith was trying to get home from Sacramento International Airport. (KCRA via CNN Newsource)

(KCRA via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


KSLTV.com

ELVERTA, California (KCRA) — A 60-year-old Roseville woman says she was kicked out of her Lyft ride because the driver did not have enough charge in his electric vehicle.

It happened early Friday morning as Catherine Smith was trying to get home from Sacramento International Airport.

Smith said the driver made her leave the car near Base Line Road and Palladay Road in Placer County.

“He kept pointing at his screen saying, ‘I need to charge. I need to charge.’ That’s all he said over and over and over again,” said Smith.

The one-lane road was extremely dark when KCRA went to take video of it Wednesday night. It’s in a rural part of the county with no street lights in sight.

“He pulls over, gets out of the car, opens the trunk, takes all my luggage out. I get out of the car, he gets in the car, turns around, takes off and looks at me and says, ‘You can call another Lyft,'” said Smith.

Smith began panicking as she was just left stranded on the side of a dark road.

According to her Lyft ride history, she was picked up from Sacramento International Airport around 1 a.m. Friday.

Halfway through the drive — Smith said they had to take a detour because of construction.

“He kept saying, ‘I need a charge. I need a charge.’ And my brain just kept saying, ‘He needs to recalibrate because we took the little detour so that he gets paid, right,'” said Smith.

Smith said the driver never explicitly told her that he meant he needed to charge his car to complete the drive. So, she was confused by his lack of communication every time he spoke to her.

“He never said ‘No, ma’am. The car needs to be charged’ at all,” said Smith.

According to the ride history, the driver left Smith on the side of Base Line Road at 1:40 a.m.

“I was in the dark left there. I started crying because I didn’t have any of my weapons from being on the plane and I felt so vulnerable,” said Smith.

After Smith realized she was stranded she immediately reached out to Lyft. Lyft then alerted authorities and a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy arrived within minutes. The deputy stayed with Smith until another Lyft driver arrived.

Lyft’s safety department sent Smith a message regarding the incident.

“As a result of this report, we are reviewing this driver’s account to determine whether they should continue on the Lyft platform,” the message read.

Smith was also refunded the cost of her ride and was told she would not be paired with that driver ever again.

“I hope to get him off the road because he has no business driving. He couldn’t communicate clearly. He should have said, ma’am, I need to charge my car, which is unacceptable anyway, for a 20-minute drive,” said Smith.

KCRA reached out to Lyft to confirm if the driver is still contracted by them. We have not heard back.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

A 60-year-old Roseville woman says she was kicked out of her Lyft ride because the driver did not h...

CNN

‘I felt so vulnerable’: California woman left stranded by Lyft driver on rural road

A 60-year-old Roseville woman says she was kicked out of her Lyft ride because the driver did not have enough charge in his electric vehicle.

6 hours ago

Anna Thorley

Making of a Moment – Listen

1 day ago

Anna Thorley

Making of a Moment – Sneak Peek

1 day ago

Anna Thorley

Making of a Moment – Oct 23

1 day ago

PJ Merrill (left), Treven Elquist (center) stand with Farris Child (left), the man who's life they ...

Debbie Worthen

Spanish Fork man thanks teens, first responders for saving his life

In late August, when 49-year-old Farris Child collapsed at his son's track meet, the two teens who started CPR on him were scared to death.

2 days ago

Anna Thorley

Haunted Eur-EEEK-a! – TONIGHT

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘I felt so vulnerable’: California woman left stranded by Lyft driver on rural road