Positively 50+: AARP preparing Utahns to vote

Oct 17, 2024

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Every year during the first week of November, as a country we vote. And every four years we choose a candidate to take up residence at the White House. So, how do you ensure that you have all the information you need to make the choices that matter most to you?

Alan Ormsby, state director for AARP in Utah is talking about a site dedicated to Election Day 2024.

“Really easy. Really straightforward,” Ormsby said. “And the information you’ll find there is really high-quality information.”

Ormsby said you can check out the national AARP page on YouTube for a good resource.

“Once you’ve registered to vote, you should receive a new voter registration card in the mail listing your new polling place,” he said.

He said it’s essential to know what’s happening in your city, county, and state.

“AARP is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization,” Ormsby said.  “We don’t ever put any money behind any one candidate or any one party. So you can trust that the information that’s coming from us is clean and good information.”

We asked Ormsby what AARP members care most about each year and he said Social Security benefits and questions surrounding caregiving.

“I think most people know that within about 10 years if Congress does nothing,” Ormsby said. Social Security will kind of reach a cliff where the trust fund runs out and people may see up to a 20% decrease.”

To learn more about how to cast your ballot for the candidate who represents your values best, visit AARP.org/UTVOTES

