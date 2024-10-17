On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US

Oct 17, 2024, 11:06 AM

A car is abandoned in Lackawanna, New York after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped as much as 65 inche...

A car is abandoned in Lackawanna, New York after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped as much as 65 inches of snow over a 24-hour period in January 2024. (John Normile/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(John Normile/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARY GILBERT, CNN METEOROLOGIST


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.

A weak La Niña is expected to develop ahead of the season and influence temperatures, precipitation, and by extension, even snow across the United States.

La Niña is a natural climate pattern that influences global weather marked by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. The effects on weather are most pronounced during the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere and have a much weaker influence in the summer.

A weak La Niña is expected to develop ahead of the season and influence temperatures, precipitation, and by extension, even snow across the United States. (CNN Weather via CNN Newsource)

Last winter was the warmest on record for the Lower 48 because it was dominated by La Niña’s counterpart El Niño in a world also warming due to fossil fuel pollution.

The prolonged warmth prevented many heavy snow events in the Northeast and Midwest and created a winter snow drought measured in feet of missing snow.

La Niña isn’t here yet, but has a 60% chance of emerging through November, according to the Climate Prediction Center. Once it arrives, it’ll stick around all winter and likely persist into at least early spring of next year.

La Niña or El Niño are never the only factors influencing weather in a given season or location, but emphasis is placed on them because they typically have an outsized effect on winter weather in the US — especially when they are strong.

While it’s still unclear just how strong La Niña will get, current forecasts favor a weaker one.

The strength of La Niña matters — the stronger it is the more of a “consistent” impact it can have on weather, according to Emily Becker, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Miami.

“A weaker event makes it more likely that other weather and climate phenomena could play the role of spoiler,” Becker wrote in NOAA’s latest La Niña/El Niño blog.

The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center – issued Thursday – shows many of the hallmarks of typical La Niña winters and is consistent with the center’s earlier forecasts. But experts are cautioning the season could be tumultuous at times.

This winter could be one filled with frequent weather changes from week to week rather than prolonged periods of more consistent weather, according to Jon Gottschalck, chief of the center’s operational prediction branch.

“In a warming world, we continue to see weather extremes manifest in the coldest months,” Michael Morgan, NOAA’s assistant secretary of commerce for observation and prediction, cautioned Thursday.

What could this winter look like?

No two La Niña winters are the same, but many have temperature and precipitation trends in common.

This is due to the behavior of the jet stream — essentially a river of air that storms flow through — which often shifts north during a La Niña winter. This typically shifts stormy weather out of the South and into parts of the northern US.

That’s almost exactly what the Climate Prediction Center’s winter forecast shows for December through February.

Large portions of the northern US are expected to end up wetter than normal this winter, especially the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. Wet weather will be crucial to combat ongoing dryness and drought in the Midwest.

It’s a complete flip from last winter’s pattern, which favored a wetter South and a drier North.

La Niña’s typical influence on the winter in the Lower 48. (CNN Weather via CNN Newsource)

More precipitation than normal doesn’t guarantee there will be more snow. Temperatures still have to be chilly enough both above and at the surface for snow to fall and stick to the ground.

Weak La Niña events tend to allow for more snow in the Northeast, while snow is more limited during stronger La Niñas because warmer temperatures often creep farther up the East Coast.

If this year’s La Niña ends up rather weak, this outlook could shift. Still, the latest winter temperature forecasts from the center aren’t ideal for snow lovers in the Northeast.

The season is expected to be warmer than normal across almost the entire southern half of the US and much of the East. This could mean some winter storms in parts of the East end up wetter, rather than snowier. But with drier and warmer-than-normal conditions expected across the South, drought conditions could worsen throughout the season.

Parts of the Midwest, Plains, and Rockies could end up with temperatures closer to normal this winter while cooler-than-normal conditions are expected from the Pacific Northwest to parts of the Dakotas.

The combination of wetter and cooler-than-normal conditions could potentially mean more snow for the Pacific Northwest, an area where a significant snowpack is crucial to tourism in the winter and the water supply for the warmer months.

The season is expected to be warmer than normal across almost the entire southern half of the US and much of the East. (CNN Weather via CNN Newsource)

Northern California is typically wetter during a La Niña winter, but the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast keeps the region near normal this season. La Niña had a hand in the extremely wet winter much of the state endured from December 2022 to February 2023 and during the wet winter before that.

Southern California is expected to be drier and warmer than average – typical for La Niña. The region must get a period of soaking rain in the next few months; wet weather is needed to shut down wildfire season. Without enough rain, fires could continue to burn through the overabundance of fire fuels like grasses or brush available this year.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

FILE - Bottlenose dolphins swim in open waters off Sarasota Bay, Florida. Photo taken under NMFS MM...

Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Wild dolphins off US Southeast coast found with microplastics in their breath, study says

For the first time, scientists have found evidence that marine mammals could be inhaling microplastics, according to new research that detected the potentially harmful particles in the breath of bottlenose dolphins off the coasts of Louisiana and Florida.

27 minutes ago

Ryan Wedding of Canada competes in the qualifying round of the men's parallel giant slalom snowboar...

Marissa Wenzke

Ex-Olympic athlete charged with ordering killings, cocaine trafficking

An ex-Olympic snowboarder who remains a fugitive is facing federal charges alleging he ordered killings as part of a cocaine trafficking ring across North America prosecutors have described as ruthless and deadly.

2 hours ago

Three people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured when a bridge, which was ...

Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Mississippi bridge for demolition collapses, killing 3 people

Three people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured when a bridge collapsed in a “work site accident” in Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

A car is abandoned in Lackawanna, New York after a lake-effect snowstorm dumped as much as 65 inche...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US

A weak La Niña is expected to develop ahead of the season and influence temperatures, precipitation, and by extension, even snow across the United States.

5 hours ago

At Maverik, customers pass by nature scenes on the way to the restroom....

Forrest Brown, CNN

Utah gas station claims the title of ‘America’s Best Restroom’

Soothing earth tones. Murals of snow-covered mountains and blue sky. Shiny, gleaming fixtures. What traveler wouldn’t want “to go” in a place like this?

24 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworl...

Dan Heching and Manuela Castro, CNN

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US