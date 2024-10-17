EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in the BYU/Oklahoma State game?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

Simulating BYU/Oklahoma State on EA Sports College Football 25

Before starting the simulation, I altered the depth charts to reflect what we could see on Saturday.

For Oklahoma State, I gave Garret Rangel the start at quarterback over Alan Bowman. There has been a lot of mystery and intrigue surrounding what Oklahoma State will bring to the table this week coming out of the bye week.

Oklahoma State’s top linebackers, Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, were also out of the lineup in this simulation.

Kody Epps remains out for BYU’s wide receivers. I also removed Sonny Makasini from the guard spot and placed Jake Eichorn in his place. Austin Leausa is not in the game.

I also added rainy weather to the conditions. Friday, BYU versus Oklahoma State is expected to be cold and wet.

First Quarter

BYU football put together an impressive opening drive that was capped off by a 51-yard touchdown from Jake Retzlaff to Keelan Marion.

It should be noted that in a recent College Football 25 update, players such as Retzlaff received a ratings boost. The simulations have given BYU’s offense a little bit more firepower since the boost.

When Garret Rangel took the field with the Oklahoma State offense, it was a near catastrophe from the moment he tossed his first pass. Rangel nearly threw an interception to Harrison Taggart, who dropped the potential pick.

Jake Retzlaff to Keelan Marion for a touchdown.#BYU comes out with a statement on the opening drive. pic.twitter.com/vJMe52GNXj — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 16, 2024

BYU forced Oklahoma State into a three-and-out on its opening drive.

Then, BYU’s offense was putting together another time-consuming drive to close out the quarter.

End of 1st: BYU 7, Oklahoma State 0

Second Quarter

Hinckley Ropati opened the second quarter with two first down runs to get BYU into Oklahoma State territory. However, the drive stalled after BYU tried to run a jet sweep on 3rd & 3 with LJ Martin.

Will Ferrin hit a 50-yard field goal to put BYU in front by two scores.

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon popped off a 24-yard run that put the Pokes into BYU territory. At the end of the play, Gordon left the game due to an injury. He quickly returned three plays later on a 3rd & 6.

Jack Kelly generated a quarterback hurry on Rangel to force Oklahoma State into a 44-yard field goal.

Both teams then exchanged three-and-outs.

The following BYU possession was set up after Parker Kingston had a 41-yard punt return to put the Cougars at the Oklahoma State 33-yard-line. On the next play, Jake Retzlaff tossed a slant to Darius Lassiter, who dropped it. If he hauled in the catch, he was off to the races for a touchdown.

Oklahoma State’s defensive line pressured Retzlaff, forcing him into a pair of throwaways.

Will Ferrin attempted another 50-yard field goal however this one was no good and off the uprights.

BYU’s defense was causing Garret Rangel headaches. Jay Hill dialed up a corner blitz with Jakob Robinson, who got home for a sack on a third-and-long.

The Cougars had a chance at more points as they took over on the 37-yard line. Retzlaff completed a 13-yard pass to Keelan Marion to put them at midfield. But then Oklahoma State’s defense had got a sack on Retzlaff.

Oklahoma State’s offense struggled in the first half against #BYU’s defense. pic.twitter.com/YOXOLrYNUP — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 16, 2024

On 3rd & 21, BYU opted to run, it was stopped at the line of scrimmage. Oklahoma State called a timeout, giving them one more possession before the half with 16 seconds left from their own 24.

Ollie Gordon had an 18-yard run to move the chains. Then Rangel made two bad throws, causing Oklahoma State linemen to push him –you can’t make this up– when he came back to the huddle. Tyler Batty then closed the half with a sack on Rangel.

Halftime: BYU 10, Oklahoma State 3

Third Quarter

Alan Bowman took over at quarterback for Oklahoma State in the second half. He had the same success as Rangel in his opening drive with a three-and-out that saw John Nelson bat down a pass at the line of scrimmage on third down.

#BYU’s first offensive series stalls in the third quarter. OK State goes back to Bowman in the second half. pic.twitter.com/npkLAhkxvp — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 16, 2024

BYU then had a three-and-out, followed by another three-and-out from the Pokes.

The Cougars then broke free courtesy of another big punt return from Parker Kingston. Kingston had a 34-yard return to the Oklahoma State 48-yard line. One play later, Retzlaff connected with Keelan Marion for a 47-yard catch, putting BYU at the Pokes one-yard line.

LJ Martin took care of the rest, finding paydirt and striking a Heisman pose after the run.

On BYU’s next possession, Oklahoma State sacked Retzlaff on back-to-back plays, forcing a punt.

End of 3rd: BYU 17, Oklahoma State 3

Fourth Quarter

While BYU’s defense continued to force three-and-outs on Oklahoma State, BYU’s offense was generating drives but couldn’t finish with touchdowns.

The Cougars settled for another field goal from Will Ferrin. This time, it was a 38-yard field goal, which Ferrin booted through the uprights to give BYU a three-possession lead.

Oklahoma State doesn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/J4TxOqGsxY — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2024

Oklahoma State’s offense showed life on its next series as Alan Bowman tossed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Owens with 4:35 remaining.

BYU’s offense was on the move again after a big run by LJ Martin. But once again, they settled for another field goal to put them up 23-10 with 1:47 remaining.

BYU added some style points in the final 90 seconds, similar to what they did against Arizona last week, as cornerback Evan Johnson picked off Alan Bowman for a pick-six.

Instead of attempting a PAT, BYU opted to go for two. Jake Retzlaff dropped back to pass and was sacked and fumbled the football. Oklahoma State DE Obi Ezeigbo recovered the fumble and returned it for a two-point conversion for the Pokes.

For some reason, #BYU went for two after the pick-six. Retzlaff had the ball stripped from him. OK State scooped it up and took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/3zV8M7bRrU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2024

Final Sim Score on EA Sports College Football 25: BYU 29, Oklahoma State 12

Final: BYU 29, Oklahoma State 12 pic.twitter.com/VHEtZS7yaH — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 17, 2024

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

