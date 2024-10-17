Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Eight Matchups
Oct 17, 2024, 12:20 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.
We’ve got our first eight-game conference-only schedule of the season. Everyone in the Big 12 Conference is in action this week as we begin to dig into the second half of the season.
Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.
Big 12 Standings Entering Week Eight
- BYU – 3-0 (6-0 overall)
- Iowa State – 3-0 (6-0)
- Texas Tech – 3-0 (5-1)
- Arizona State – 2-1 (5-1)
- Kansas State – 2-1 (5-1)
- Cincinnati – 2-1 (4-2)
- Colorado – 2-1 (4-2)
- West Virginia – 2-1 (3-3)
- Utah – 1-2 (4-2)
- Arizona – 1-2 (3-3)
- UCF – 1-2 (3-3)
- TCU – 1-2 (3-3)
- Houston – 1-2 (2-4)
- Oklahoma State – 0-3 (3-3)
- Baylor – 0-3 (2-4)
- Kansas – 0-2 (1-5)
Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 8 of the 2024 season
Here’s the eight-game slate to kick off our week eight edition of Big 12 football predictions.
Season Totals
(Through Week 7)
- Steve Bartle: 53-17
- Mitch Harper: 53-17
Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
- Friday, October 18
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) – Extended pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: BYU
- Mitch Harper: BYU
This may be the week Mike Gundy and the Cowboys get their act together and start to play like the team many believed they were before the season. Unfortunately, with the confidence BYU is playing with right now and the uncertainty around OSU, it’s hard to pick against the Cougars. -Bartle
Oklahoma State doesn’t do anything well right now. I’m fully expecting a QB change to Garret Rangel. Maybe that adds a spark for the Pokes, but BYU is for real and the heartbreak from last year in Stillwater has this team dialed in this week. -Harper
Arizona State at Cincinnati
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Arizona State
- Mitch Harper: Cincinnati
Given the Sun Devils’ big win last week over Utah, they’ve certainly proven to be one of the top contenders this season. However, Sam Levitt’s injury could play a big role in this one. I think Kenny Dillingham maximizes Jeff Sims’s ability in this one, and the Sun Devils do enough to get another win, on the road, no less. -Bartle
This has “let down” written all over it for ASU. It’s an early morning body clock game without their top quarterback. Cam Skattebo is incredible and talented enough to carry this team on his own. But Cincinnati has a good passing attack with Brendan Sorsby, who can put up some numbers. Bearcats earn the biggest win of their Big 12 era. -Harper
Houston at Kansas
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Kansas
- Mitch Harper: Houston
Given the number of one-score losses they’ve had this season, this game very well could be the one it all falls apart for the Jayhawks. However, in their last contest, Jalon Daniels finally resembled the dynamic dual-threat quarterback we all remembered him as, and I think leads them to a win on the road in an ugly one. -Bartle
Houston’s QB change to Zeon Chriss changed the outlook for this Coogs team. I’m curious to see how much fight is left in this Kansas squad that had such high expectations coming into the year. Houston wins in Arrowhead. -Harper
Colorado at Arizona
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FOX
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Colorado
- Mitch Harper: Colorado
Seems there could be some injury issues in the secondary for the Wildcats. Even though this game is on their home turf, Colorado will prove to be too much. Shedeur Sanders should be efficient and explosive, throwing the ball around against a potentially depleted Wildcat secondary. -Bartle
Colorado’s red zone defense is seventh nationally. Arizona has struggled this season, finishing drives with touchdowns. Give me the Buffs, who are expected to have Travis Hunter available after last week’s injury scare. -Harper
Baylor at Texas Tech
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN2
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Texas Tech
- Mitch Harper: Texas Tech
After a rough start, Texas Tech finds themselves at 5-1 on the season and playing really good football. Baylor has been competitive and hung tight in a handful of games but have come up well short too often. The Red Raiders at home get a big win over the Bears thanks to another balanced offensive outing with Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks. -Bartle
Both teams are coming out of byes in this one; Tech has momentum, while Baylor’s Dave Aranda’s seat remains warm. Baylor will make this competitive, but it will be another case of being close but can’t getting over the hump. -Harper
UCF at No. 9 Iowa State
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.
- TV: FS1
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Iowa State
- Mitch Harper: Iowa State
Maybe this is the game UCF turns their fortunes around. However, things do not seem to be going well in Orlando, while Matt Campbell and the Cyclones continue to take care of business. Iowa State continues on its march and get the big win at home this weekend. -Bartle
Iowa State has the No. 1 defense in the Big 12. They will have a field day on the quarterback roulette situation that has suddenly arrived at UCF. -Harper
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.
- TV: FOX
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Kansas State
- Mitch Harper: West Virginia
The Mountaineers are coming off of a tough loss to Iowa State, while the Wildcats have seemed to gain momentum with consecutive wins over Oklahoma State and Colorado. The difference has been Avery Johnson, who has completed 34-of-54 passes for 483 yards, 5 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. He continues to play well and leads the Wildcats to another road win. -Bartle
West Virginia has played one of the toughest schedules in the country to this point. They are bound to breakthrough in front of their home fans with a win. To pull off an upset against K-State, you can’t beat yourself. West Virginia is fifth nationally in fewest penalty yards per game. -Harper
TCU at Utah
- Saturday, October 19
- Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: Utah
- Mitch Harper: Utah
The Utes have not been able to punch it into the end zone anywhere close to an effective rate. TCU has not been able to stop the run at anywhere close to an effective rate and has allowed teams to score red zone touchdowns at a nearly 70% rate against Power Conference opponents. Utah needs to get more out of the passing game but they need to pound the rock- while still being diverse in their run game, especially in the red zone. -Bartle
This TCU game is the perfect spot for Isaac Wilson to take over as the full-time starter. TCU has struggled on defense this season. Utah will put up some numbers in this game. I’m curious to see if Utah’s defense continues to have tackling issues in this game. An old MWC rivalry renewed with Utah pulling away late. -Harper
