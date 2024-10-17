Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Eight Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for another week of Big 12 football predictions.

We’ve got our first eight-game conference-only schedule of the season. Everyone in the Big 12 Conference is in action this week as we begin to dig into the second half of the season.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.

Big 12 Standings Entering Week Eight

BYU – 3-0 (6-0 overall)

Iowa State – 3-0 (6-0)

Texas Tech – 3-0 (5-1)

Arizona State – 2-1 (5-1)

Kansas State – 2-1 (5-1)

Cincinnati – 2-1 (4-2)

Colorado – 2-1 (4-2)

West Virginia – 2-1 (3-3)

Utah – 1-2 (4-2)

Arizona – 1-2 (3-3)

UCF – 1-2 (3-3)

TCU – 1-2 (3-3)

Houston – 1-2 (2-4)

Oklahoma State – 0-3 (3-3)

Baylor – 0-3 (2-4)

Kansas – 0-2 (1-5)

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 8 of the 2024 season

Here’s the eight-game slate to kick off our week eight edition of Big 12 football predictions.

Season Totals

(Through Week 7)

Steve Bartle: 53-17

Mitch Harper: 53-17

Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU

Friday, October 18

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) – Extended pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: BYU

Mitch Harper: BYU

This may be the week Mike Gundy and the Cowboys get their act together and start to play like the team many believed they were before the season. Unfortunately, with the confidence BYU is playing with right now and the uncertainty around OSU, it’s hard to pick against the Cougars. -Bartle

Oklahoma State doesn’t do anything well right now. I’m fully expecting a QB change to Garret Rangel. Maybe that adds a spark for the Pokes, but BYU is for real and the heartbreak from last year in Stillwater has this team dialed in this week. -Harper

Arizona State at Cincinnati

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona State

Mitch Harper: Cincinnati

Given the Sun Devils’ big win last week over Utah, they’ve certainly proven to be one of the top contenders this season. However, Sam Levitt’s injury could play a big role in this one. I think Kenny Dillingham maximizes Jeff Sims’s ability in this one, and the Sun Devils do enough to get another win, on the road, no less. -Bartle

This has “let down” written all over it for ASU. It’s an early morning body clock game without their top quarterback. Cam Skattebo is incredible and talented enough to carry this team on his own. But Cincinnati has a good passing attack with Brendan Sorsby, who can put up some numbers. Bearcats earn the biggest win of their Big 12 era. -Harper

Houston at Kansas

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas

Mitch Harper: Houston

Given the number of one-score losses they’ve had this season, this game very well could be the one it all falls apart for the Jayhawks. However, in their last contest, Jalon Daniels finally resembled the dynamic dual-threat quarterback we all remembered him as, and I think leads them to a win on the road in an ugly one. -Bartle

Houston’s QB change to Zeon Chriss changed the outlook for this Coogs team. I’m curious to see how much fight is left in this Kansas squad that had such high expectations coming into the year. Houston wins in Arrowhead. -Harper

Colorado at Arizona

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Colorado

Mitch Harper: Colorado

Seems there could be some injury issues in the secondary for the Wildcats. Even though this game is on their home turf, Colorado will prove to be too much. Shedeur Sanders should be efficient and explosive, throwing the ball around against a potentially depleted Wildcat secondary. -Bartle

Colorado’s red zone defense is seventh nationally. Arizona has struggled this season, finishing drives with touchdowns. Give me the Buffs, who are expected to have Travis Hunter available after last week’s injury scare. -Harper

Baylor at Texas Tech

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Texas Tech

Mitch Harper: Texas Tech

After a rough start, Texas Tech finds themselves at 5-1 on the season and playing really good football. Baylor has been competitive and hung tight in a handful of games but have come up well short too often. The Red Raiders at home get a big win over the Bears thanks to another balanced offensive outing with Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks. -Bartle

Both teams are coming out of byes in this one; Tech has momentum, while Baylor’s Dave Aranda’s seat remains warm. Baylor will make this competitive, but it will be another case of being close but can’t getting over the hump. -Harper

UCF at No. 9 Iowa State

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa State

Mitch Harper: Iowa State

Maybe this is the game UCF turns their fortunes around. However, things do not seem to be going well in Orlando, while Matt Campbell and the Cyclones continue to take care of business. Iowa State continues on its march and get the big win at home this weekend. -Bartle

Iowa State has the No. 1 defense in the Big 12. They will have a field day on the quarterback roulette situation that has suddenly arrived at UCF. -Harper

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas State

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

The Mountaineers are coming off of a tough loss to Iowa State, while the Wildcats have seemed to gain momentum with consecutive wins over Oklahoma State and Colorado. The difference has been Avery Johnson, who has completed 34-of-54 passes for 483 yards, 5 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. He continues to play well and leads the Wildcats to another road win. -Bartle

West Virginia has played one of the toughest schedules in the country to this point. They are bound to breakthrough in front of their home fans with a win. To pull off an upset against K-State, you can’t beat yourself. West Virginia is fifth nationally in fewest penalty yards per game. -Harper

TCU at Utah

Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Utah

The Utes have not been able to punch it into the end zone anywhere close to an effective rate. TCU has not been able to stop the run at anywhere close to an effective rate and has allowed teams to score red zone touchdowns at a nearly 70% rate against Power Conference opponents. Utah needs to get more out of the passing game but they need to pound the rock- while still being diverse in their run game, especially in the red zone. -Bartle

This TCU game is the perfect spot for Isaac Wilson to take over as the full-time starter. TCU has struggled on defense this season. Utah will put up some numbers in this game. I’m curious to see if Utah’s defense continues to have tackling issues in this game. An old MWC rivalry renewed with Utah pulling away late. -Harper

