Week 10: 4A High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.

Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)

Week 10 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

No. 22 Spanish Fork Dons 63 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 21

A 34-point second quarter was all Spanish Fork needed in a 63-21 pasting of Timpanogos. Kaden Vest scored four rushing TDs, giving him 23 touchdowns on the ground this season. McKay Smith threw two touchdowns in the win.

Uintah Utes 41 @ Payson Lions 28

Payson took an early lead, but a 28-0 scoring outburst for Uintah between the second and third quarters gave the Utes momentum in the 41-28 victory. Dace O’Bagy scored three times on the ground for Uintah, including a 45-yard run in the second period.

Mountain View Bruins 24 @ No. 18 Provo Bulldogs 62

Oliver MacKay scored four times, and six different Bulldogs scored a touchdown in a 62-24 beatdown of Mountain View. MacKay scored three rushing TDs and added a 70-yard catch and run from Gehrig Orchard in the second quarter. Dexton Havea scored two TDs for the Bruins.

Region 9

No. 15 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 21 @ Dixie Flyers 20

Crimson Cliffs survived a Dixie upset bid, needing a fourth-quarter TD to seal the win in a nail-biter. The aptly named Ran Sawyer scored three rushing for Dixie. QB Ryder Sherratt and wideout Malakai Alofino connected for three scoring passes.

Snow Canyon Warriors 21 @ Pine View Panthers 16

Pine View scored the final 13 points but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in the 21-16 loss. After the Panthers took the lead with a 31-yard first-quarter field goal, Snow Canyon scored three consecutive TDs to take control. Cael Esplin started the scoring for the Warriors with an 80-yard INT pick-six late in the first half.

Cedar City Reds 17 @ Desert Hills Thunder 43

Desert Hills scored at least one touchdown in every quarter on their way to the sixth win of the season, topping Cedar City 43-17. Tytan Mason led the Thunder with four TDs, including two rushing and two receiving scores. Desert Hills QB Gerritt Grondel threw three touchdown passes.

Region 10

Stansbury Stallions 56 @ Tooele Buffaloes 21

Stansbury scored two or more touchdowns in three different quarters as they pulled away from Tooele for its seventh win of the season. The Stallions rattled off six straight unanswered touchdowns, including three scoring runs of 70+ yards.

Cottonwood Colts 20 @ Murray Spartans 58

A 28-point second quarter helped the Spartans pull away from Cottonwood in a 58-20 Murray victory. Sam Pehrson scored thrice, while Evan Talbot scored two TDs for the six-win Spartans. Bo Smith scored all three Cottonwood touchdowns.

Jordan Beetdiggers 23 @ Hillcrest Huskies 21

The Beetdiggers scored the only second-half points as their defense stepped up in a regular season-ending 23-21 win. Jaydon Griffith scored two second-half touchdowns in the Jordan victory.

Region 11

West Field Longhorns 7 @ No. 7 Ridgeline Riverhawks 45

Ridgeline finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record after stomping West Field 45-7 in its final tune-up for the playoffs. JT White scored twice, while Nate Dahle tossed a couple of scoring passes for the Riverhawks. Ridgeline scored the first 45 points of the game.

Sky View Bobcats 28 @ Green Canyon Wolves 31

Green Canyon and Sky View went back and forth all night long in a tightly contested three-point Wolves win. The Bobcats led 28-21 after Liam Guthrie’s second TD of the game early in the third period. In the fourth, Payton Wilson’s third TD pass of the night tied the game at 28 with 4:35 left in the third. Tanner Holt kicked a 24-yard game-winning field goal with 5:39 left.

Bear River Bears @ Logan Grizzlies (Thurs.)

Non-Region

San Juan Broncos (2A) 28 @ Hurricane Tigers 32

The Hurricane Tigers pulled off the upset of the night, holding off San Juan in a non-region thriller. Jagger Nieves scored three rushing touchdowns, but that wasn’t enough for the Broncos. Hurricane QB Dylan Gabriel threw three scoring passes and caught a TD from Brody Jacobs in the third quarter.

