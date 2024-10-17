Week 10: 5A High School Football Recap
Oct 17, 2024, 12:29 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.
RELATED: Brighton Improves To 9-1 With Defensive-Minded Victory
Our KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week will be LIVE from Orem on Wednesday night as the Region 7 Championship will be on the line between the Tigers and the Timpview Thunderbirds!
Join @NapolesAlex & @BrownbearSLC LIVE on Wednesday at 7pm on https://t.co/LPFoYY9MKZ!@kslsports… pic.twitter.com/qk6MiZypNe
— KSL Sports Rewind (@KSLSportsRewind) October 15, 2024
Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)
Week 10 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football
Region 4
Taylorsville Warriors @ West Jordan Jaguars (Fri.)
Granger Lancers @ Hunter Wolverines (Fri.)
Kearns Cougars @ Cyprus Pirates (Fri.)
Region 5
Box Elder Bees 30 @ Bonneville Lakers 28
Box Elder scored points in every quarter, allowing the Bees to escape Bonneville with a 30-28 win. Carter Buchanon scored three times, including catching two TD passes from Kadyn Reyes. Bonneville’s Ashton Spackman caught four TD passes from Cole Lueders in the loss.
Viewmont Vikings 42 @ Clearfield Falcons 21
The Vikings improved to 7-3 in the regular season after doubling up the Falcons in a 42-21 win. Drez Jensen caught three TD passes, including two of Titan Longson’s four touchdowns through the air. Jordan Tovey scored two rushing TDs for Clearfield.
No. 11 Roy Royals 21 @ Northridge Knights 14
Northridge held the normally high-scoring Royals to three touchdowns, but it was enough as Roy improved to 9-1 with the 21-14 victory. Two Andrew Ortiz first-half rushing scores put Roy in an early hole by Dru Gardner connected with Robert Young for a 25-yard TD late in the first half to put the Royals on the scoreboard. Logan Cella rumbled over the goalline for two second-half TDs in the Roy win.
No. 23 Woods Cross Wildcats @ No. 6 Bountiful Redhawks (Thurs.)
Region 6
East Leopards 40 @ Highland Rams 28
Two third-quarter punt return touchdowns from Marcus Loertscher helped the Leopards pull away in a 40-28 East win. The Leopards added rushing touchdowns from three different players to beat Highland. Manasa Pela tossed three TDs for Highland.
Skyline Eagles @ No. 14 Olympus Titans (Fri.)
Region 7
No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 35 @ No. 9 Orem Tigers 21
The Thunderbirds clinched the Region 7 title with a 35-21 road win over the Orem Tigers. Aisa Galea’l scored twice for Timpview in the win. Leading 28-21 late in the fourth, Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio caught a 21-yard TD pass from Soakai Aston to secure the win for Timpview. Three Tigers scored TDs in the loss.
Non-Region
Cedar Valley Aviators 23 @ Alta Hawks 17
Cedar Valley improved to 3-7 after edging out the Alta Hawks 23-17. Ayden Laws scored twice for Cedar Valley as the Aviators used a 16-0 run to grab the lead. Alta’s late TD from Nolan Lohness wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell to 4-6 in the regular season.
No. 20 Park City Miners (4A) 17 @ Springville Red Devils 14
Tanner Pidwell’s 25-yard field goal in overtime lifted Park City to its ninth win in a 17-14 thriller over Springville. Elijah Warner scored the Miner’s two touchdowns on the ground, while Lisiate Valeti ran for both of Springville’s scores.