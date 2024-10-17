On the Site:
Week 10: 5A High School Football Recap

Oct 17, 2024, 12:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.

Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)

Week 10 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Taylorsville Warriors @ West Jordan Jaguars (Fri.)

Granger Lancers @ Hunter Wolverines (Fri.)

Kearns Cougars @ Cyprus Pirates (Fri.)

Region 5

Box Elder Bees 30 @ Bonneville Lakers 28

Box Elder scored points in every quarter, allowing the Bees to escape Bonneville with a 30-28 win. Carter Buchanon scored three times, including catching two TD passes from Kadyn Reyes. Bonneville’s Ashton Spackman caught four TD passes from Cole Lueders in the loss.

Viewmont Vikings 42 @ Clearfield Falcons 21

The Vikings improved to 7-3 in the regular season after doubling up the Falcons in a 42-21 win. Drez Jensen caught three TD passes, including two of Titan Longson’s four touchdowns through the air. Jordan Tovey scored two rushing TDs for Clearfield.

No. 11 Roy Royals 21 @ Northridge Knights 14

Northridge held the normally high-scoring Royals to three touchdowns, but it was enough as Roy improved to 9-1 with the 21-14 victory. Two Andrew Ortiz first-half rushing scores put Roy in an early hole by Dru Gardner connected with Robert Young for a 25-yard TD late in the first half to put the Royals on the scoreboard. Logan Cella rumbled over the goalline for two second-half TDs in the Roy win.

No. 23 Woods Cross Wildcats @ No. 6 Bountiful Redhawks (Thurs.)

Region 6

East Leopards 40 @ Highland Rams 28

Two third-quarter punt return touchdowns from Marcus Loertscher helped the Leopards pull away in a 40-28 East win. The Leopards added rushing touchdowns from three different players to beat Highland. Manasa Pela tossed three TDs for Highland.

Skyline Eagles @ No. 14 Olympus Titans (Fri.)

Region 7

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 35 @ No. 9 Orem Tigers 21

The Thunderbirds clinched the Region 7 title with a 35-21 road win over the Orem Tigers. Aisa Galea’l scored twice for Timpview in the win. Leading 28-21 late in the fourth, Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio caught a 21-yard TD pass from Soakai Aston to secure the win for Timpview. Three Tigers scored TDs in the loss.

Non-Region

Cedar Valley Aviators 23 @ Alta Hawks 17

Cedar Valley improved to 3-7 after edging out the Alta Hawks 23-17. Ayden Laws scored twice for Cedar Valley as the Aviators used a 16-0 run to grab the lead. Alta’s late TD from Nolan Lohness wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell to 4-6 in the regular season.

No. 20 Park City Miners (4A) 17 @ Springville Red Devils 14

Tanner Pidwell’s 25-yard field goal in overtime lifted Park City to its ninth win in a 17-14 thriller over Springville. Elijah Warner scored the Miner’s two touchdowns on the ground, while Lisiate Valeti ran for both of Springville’s scores.

