On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap

Oct 17, 2024, 12:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.

RELATED: Brighton Improves To 9-1 With Defensive-Minded Victory

Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)

Week 10 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

No. 17 Davis Darts 49 @ Syracuse Titans 10

The Darts’ offense was nearly unstoppable in a 49-10 rout over Syracuse. Tradon Bessinger tossed three TD passes and ran for two more for Davis. Bode Sparrow caught two of Bessinger’s scoring passes, while Owen Talbot added a one-yard rushing score in the first period. Davis’ Juni Moala returned an INT 48 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Ledger White connected with AJ DeHorney for the Titan’s only TD.

No. 12 Fremont Silverwolves 14 @ No. 19 Farmington Phoenix 21

The Phoenix pulled off the upset, handing Fremont its third loss in a 21-14 thriller. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes started the scoring with a nine-yard run midway through the first period. Fremont’s Manase Tuatagaloa found Salesi Moa with a 12-yard TD pass to tie the game at halftime. Hoopes found the end zone again on a three-yard pitch and catch from Will Peterson in the third. An Afu Fiefia pick-six gave Farmington all the points they would need.

Weber Warriors 56 @ Layton Lancers 12

Weber decimated the Lancers with a 35-point second quarter, giving the Warriors momentum in a 56-12 win. Brock Dean was the star of the game for Weber, finishing with three receiving touchdowns and a pick-six to close the first half. All four of Dean’s TDs came in the first half. Madden Sargent tossed a two-yard scoring pass to Malu Lumpkins for the Lancer’s only TD.

Region 2

Riverton Silverwolves @ Copper Hills Grizzlies (Fri.)

No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers @ Herriman Mustangs (Fri.)

Bingham Miners @ No. 24 Mountain Ridge Sentinels (Fri.)

Region 3

No. 2 Lone Peak Knights 35 @ Westlake Thunder 13

Lone Peak improved to 8-2 with a blowout 35-13 win over Westlake  13 unanswered points to start the game, and a 21-0 Knights run between the second and fourth quarters proved too much for the Thunder to overcome. Tallan Flinders returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house for Lone Peak in the second period.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 7 @ No. 5 Lehi Pioneers 38

DeVaughn Eka scored twice, while Mays Madsen found the end zone three times to help Lehi beat Pleasant Grove 38-7. The Pioneers scored the first 35 points of the game, making the second half a mere formality. Pioneer QB Jett Niu threw two TD passes in the win.

No. 25 American Fork Cavemen 24 @ No. 1 Skyridge Falcons 45

After trailing 23-17 at halftime, American Fork ran out of gas in the second half, and Skyridge improved to 8-2 with the 45-24 win. Zaeden Selu scored three times for the Falcons, including two first-half scoring runs. Cade Wilkinson caught two TD passes for the Cavemen.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder

Former Weber State basketball star Dillon Jones appears to be a perfect fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 BYU Prepares For Potential QB Change From Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State might be pulling out some new wrinkles against BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Ian Martinez Named To Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Graduate senior guard Ian Martinez has been named one of 12 preseason honorees to the Mountain West All-Conference teams. Martinez is the only Aggie to make the list.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga Commits To SEC Program

Corner Canyon junior quarterback Helaman Casuga, one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies in late September after narrowing his list to USC, Washington, and the Aggies. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the 10th week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap