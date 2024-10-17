Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.

Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)

Week 10 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

No. 17 Davis Darts 49 @ Syracuse Titans 10

The Darts’ offense was nearly unstoppable in a 49-10 rout over Syracuse. Tradon Bessinger tossed three TD passes and ran for two more for Davis. Bode Sparrow caught two of Bessinger’s scoring passes, while Owen Talbot added a one-yard rushing score in the first period. Davis’ Juni Moala returned an INT 48 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Ledger White connected with AJ DeHorney for the Titan’s only TD.

No. 12 Fremont Silverwolves 14 @ No. 19 Farmington Phoenix 21

The Phoenix pulled off the upset, handing Fremont its third loss in a 21-14 thriller. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes started the scoring with a nine-yard run midway through the first period. Fremont’s Manase Tuatagaloa found Salesi Moa with a 12-yard TD pass to tie the game at halftime. Hoopes found the end zone again on a three-yard pitch and catch from Will Peterson in the third. An Afu Fiefia pick-six gave Farmington all the points they would need.

Weber Warriors 56 @ Layton Lancers 12

Weber decimated the Lancers with a 35-point second quarter, giving the Warriors momentum in a 56-12 win. Brock Dean was the star of the game for Weber, finishing with three receiving touchdowns and a pick-six to close the first half. All four of Dean’s TDs came in the first half. Madden Sargent tossed a two-yard scoring pass to Malu Lumpkins for the Lancer’s only TD.

Region 2

Riverton Silverwolves @ Copper Hills Grizzlies (Fri.)

No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers @ Herriman Mustangs (Fri.)

Bingham Miners @ No. 24 Mountain Ridge Sentinels (Fri.)

Region 3

No. 2 Lone Peak Knights 35 @ Westlake Thunder 13

Lone Peak improved to 8-2 with a blowout 35-13 win over Westlake 13 unanswered points to start the game, and a 21-0 Knights run between the second and fourth quarters proved too much for the Thunder to overcome. Tallan Flinders returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house for Lone Peak in the second period.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 7 @ No. 5 Lehi Pioneers 38

DeVaughn Eka scored twice, while Mays Madsen found the end zone three times to help Lehi beat Pleasant Grove 38-7. The Pioneers scored the first 35 points of the game, making the second half a mere formality. Pioneer QB Jett Niu threw two TD passes in the win.

No. 25 American Fork Cavemen 24 @ No. 1 Skyridge Falcons 45

After trailing 23-17 at halftime, American Fork ran out of gas in the second half, and Skyridge improved to 8-2 with the 45-24 win. Zaeden Selu scored three times for the Falcons, including two first-half scoring runs. Cade Wilkinson caught two TD passes for the Cavemen.

