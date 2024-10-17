Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap
Oct 17, 2024, 12:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The final week of the high school football season is underway as fall break shifts the bulk of the Week Ten slate to Wednesday night.
RELATED: Brighton Improves To 9-1 With Defensive-Minded Victory
AGTG! Week 9 against Pleasant Grove. Played first half 10.11.24@coachjhemm @skyridgefb @BigT2k76 @frontfiveOL @MooseB90 @SlingintheP @KyleMorgan_XOS @skyler_ridley @CoachBrentMyers @Coach_JHughes @Coach_CBooth @CoachDKeller @CBassett_USU @VanceVice @CoachKoRushPSU @ursua05 pic.twitter.com/7qFOBhHfQQ
— Filimone Fangupo (@FFangupo59) October 14, 2024
Week ten of the high school football season is not yet complete. More games will be played on Thursday and Friday; KSL Sports will update this article. (All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise indicated)
Week 10 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football
Region 1
No. 17 Davis Darts 49 @ Syracuse Titans 10
The Darts’ offense was nearly unstoppable in a 49-10 rout over Syracuse. Tradon Bessinger tossed three TD passes and ran for two more for Davis. Bode Sparrow caught two of Bessinger’s scoring passes, while Owen Talbot added a one-yard rushing score in the first period. Davis’ Juni Moala returned an INT 48 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Ledger White connected with AJ DeHorney for the Titan’s only TD.
No. 12 Fremont Silverwolves 14 @ No. 19 Farmington Phoenix 21
The Phoenix pulled off the upset, handing Fremont its third loss in a 21-14 thriller. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes started the scoring with a nine-yard run midway through the first period. Fremont’s Manase Tuatagaloa found Salesi Moa with a 12-yard TD pass to tie the game at halftime. Hoopes found the end zone again on a three-yard pitch and catch from Will Peterson in the third. An Afu Fiefia pick-six gave Farmington all the points they would need.
Weber Warriors 56 @ Layton Lancers 12
Weber decimated the Lancers with a 35-point second quarter, giving the Warriors momentum in a 56-12 win. Brock Dean was the star of the game for Weber, finishing with three receiving touchdowns and a pick-six to close the first half. All four of Dean’s TDs came in the first half. Madden Sargent tossed a two-yard scoring pass to Malu Lumpkins for the Lancer’s only TD.
Region 2
Riverton Silverwolves @ Copper Hills Grizzlies (Fri.)
No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers @ Herriman Mustangs (Fri.)
Bingham Miners @ No. 24 Mountain Ridge Sentinels (Fri.)
Region 3
No. 2 Lone Peak Knights 35 @ Westlake Thunder 13
Lone Peak improved to 8-2 with a blowout 35-13 win over Westlake 13 unanswered points to start the game, and a 21-0 Knights run between the second and fourth quarters proved too much for the Thunder to overcome. Tallan Flinders returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house for Lone Peak in the second period.
Pleasant Grove Vikings 7 @ No. 5 Lehi Pioneers 38
DeVaughn Eka scored twice, while Mays Madsen found the end zone three times to help Lehi beat Pleasant Grove 38-7. The Pioneers scored the first 35 points of the game, making the second half a mere formality. Pioneer QB Jett Niu threw two TD passes in the win.
No. 25 American Fork Cavemen 24 @ No. 1 Skyridge Falcons 45
After trailing 23-17 at halftime, American Fork ran out of gas in the second half, and Skyridge improved to 8-2 with the 45-24 win. Zaeden Selu scored three times for the Falcons, including two first-half scoring runs. Cade Wilkinson caught two TD passes for the Cavemen.