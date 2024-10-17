Man found dead at Lehi construction site

LEHI — A man was found dead at a construction site at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, after he apparently became trapped in construction equipment.

The man’s wife and construction crew members found his body on the construction site at 3249 North 1200 West in Lehi after the woman realized he never came home from work the previous night, the Lehi Fire Department said.

The fire department said the man was found “pinned against a forklift boom truck.” They said it appeared he had died some time overnight.

It was not immediately clear how the man became trapped, and his identity was not released.

NOTE: This originally listed an incorrect time that the victim was found as provided by police. It has since been updated.