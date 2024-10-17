Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga Commits To SEC Program

DRAPER, Utah— Corner Canyon junior quarterback Helaman Casuga, one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies after narrowing his list to USC, Washington, and the Aggies in late September.

Casuga posted a video to YouTube on Thursday, October 17, announcing his intention to join Texas A&M.

“With much prayer and consideration, I’ll be committing to the University of Texas A&M,” Casuga said in the video.

The moment that 4⭐️ QB Helaman Casuga made his commitment to Texas A&M over USC and Washington. 🔥 WATCH: https://t.co/JlFzW1Vh6N pic.twitter.com/EuhLBdJbRv — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 17, 2024

Casuga will join an Aggie program with nine quarterbacks currently listed on its depth chart. Seven of the nine QBs on the roster are underclassmen (freshman or sophomore), meaning there is no guarantee Casuga will play early in his college career. No. 14 Texas A&M is 5-1 this season and 3-0 in SEC play with wins over Florida, Arkansas, and then-No. 9 Missouri.

About Helaman Casuga

Casuga grew up near Provo, Utah, before attending Timpview High School. Casuga transferred to Corner Canyon before his junior season.

As a Thunderbird, Casuga completed 471 of his 708 pass attempts for 6,457 yards and 58 touchdowns. He added 70 rushes for 354 yards and five touchdowns.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Helaman Casuga (2026) has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 210 QB from Provo, UT chose the Aggies over USC & Washington “They’re building something special down at A&M!”https://t.co/lFO0iwAVur pic.twitter.com/TDE50AV0R8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 17, 2024

With just six games under his belt as a junior with the Chargers, he was on pace to blow those numbers out of the water. Casuga threw for 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6’0, 200-pound QB has also run for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

Casuga has not played since suffering an injury in the Chargers 21-14 win over Mountain Ridge on September 20.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24