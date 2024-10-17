On the Site:
Utah State’s Ian Martinez Named To Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Oct 17, 2024, 1:42 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Graduate senior guard Ian Martinez has been named one of 12 preseason honorees to the Mountain West All-Conference team. Martinez is the only Aggie to make the list.

Mountain West officials announced the preseason All-Conference teams at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, October 17.

Martinez entered the transfer portal in the spring but announced his intention to return to Utah State in late April.

The former Utah Ute averaged 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while hitting 47.4 percent of his shots and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. His performance garnered all-MW honorable mention.

Martinez finished with 21 points, four assists, and four rebounds in the Aggies’ first-round win over TCU. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

He is one of four returning USU players from the team that went 28-7 last season. Martinez joins Mason Falslev, Isaac Johnson, and Karson Templin under the watch of first-year USU head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

About Ian Martinez

The uber-athletic, 6’3 wing was a revelation for USU in his first season after transferring from Maryland. Martinez played in 63 games across two seasons for the Terrapins. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from deep.

Before playing for the Terrapins, the Heredia, Costa Rica native, appeared in 24 games for the University of Utah.

Martinez played his prep basketball at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, becoming a four-star recruit according to Rivals and 247Sports.com. Martinez scored 23.9 points and added 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals while leading the Lions to the CIF state championship regional quarterfinal. Following his senior season, he was named all-CIF Southern Section (Division I), OC Register all-Orange County first team, and first-team all-Trinity League.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State hosts the Weber State Wildcats in a charity exhibition game at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday, October 18. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

The Aggies open the regular season against Alcorn State on Wednesday, November 6.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

